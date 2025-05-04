"THIS should have won her her first oscar" — The first look of Neytiri in Avatar: Fire and Ash leaves fans applauding

The upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third and latest entry in James Cameron's Oscar-winning Avatar franchise. James Cameron directs the movie, and the script is co-written by him, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, based on a story the trio wrote with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

The Sully family is at the center of the franchise's plot, and the matriarch, Neytiri, portrayed by Zoe Saldaña, went through a devastating loss in Avatar: The Way of Water. The effect of the loss on Neytiri is explored further in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

On May 2, 2025, Empire shared the first look at Saldaña's Neytiri in Avatar: Fire and Ash. The look left fans impressed, with reactions flooding in on social media platforms.

"THIS should have won her her first oscar," one X user reacted.

Other fans expressed similar sentiments, commending Saldaña's acting skills.

"This deserved an Oscar," another fan commented.

"Wheww the expression🫶🫶," another added.

"Ah, Neytiri lookin' fresh as ever! Can't wait to see it," one fan wrote.

Fans continued to praise the first look of Neytiri in the upcoming movie.

"This looks amazing," one user reacted.

"She looks even more powerful this time around," another user commented.

"MOTHER NEYTIRI IS BACK FOR BLOOD," another user expressed.

Zoe Saldaña opened up about Neytiri's character in Avatar: Fire and Ash

During the climactic battle between the Na'vi and the RDA in Avatar: The Way of Water, Jake Sully and Neytiri's 15-year-old son, Neteyama, was killed.

In the exclusive Empire interview, Saldaña reflected on her character Neytiri, who would still be reeling from the grief of losing her firstborn child in the sequel.

"That pain is seamlessly followed up on. And because it doesn't really have anywhere to go, and doesn't go away, rage can also come from it. [The Sullys] are going to be tested as a family," she revealed.

She further reflected on how the loss would affect her relationships with those around her.

"Not only would everything that's happening compel her to question the bond she has with her husband, but also her bond with herself, her people, her land, and the way the Na’vi are. She’s going to question everything," Saldaña commented.

In the picture released by Empire, Neytiri can be seen in action, ready to strike with her bow pulled taut while in battle on Pandora. The rage on her face seemingly stems from the grief she feels after the loss she suffered in Avatar: The Way of Water.

James Cameron on Zoe Saldaña's performance in Avatar: Fire and Ash

Zoe Saldaña has played the role of Neytiri since the first Avatar movie, which was released in 2009. She won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the musical crime film Emilia Pérez, becoming the first Dominican woman to win an Academy Award.

In the above mentioned interview with Empire, James Cameron said that Saldaña's performance in the upcoming Avatar movie would redefine her career.

"Zoe is incandescent in this film. With Emilia Pérez, she's finally getting recognised as the top-tier actor we've always known she is. But in [Fire And Ash], that goes way beyond what you've seen before," the director stated.

Neytiri will be up against a new antagonist, Varang, the powerful leader of the Mangkwan Clan, portrayed by Oona Chaplin in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to be released across theaters on December 19, 2025.

