Three Wiser Men and a Boy on Hallmark: Full list of cast 

Three Wiser Men and a Boy will premiere on the Hallmark channel on November 23, 2024, at 8 pm ET. This TV movie is directed by Terry Ingram and written by the trio: Paul Campbell, Russell Hainline, and Kimberly Sustad.
Three Wiser Men and a Boy stars Tyler Hynes, Andrew W. Walker, Erin Karpluk, and Kimberly Sustad among others. Jamie Goehring, Shawn Williamson, Gemma Martini, and Trevor McWhinney serve as executive producers for this Hallmark project, and Catherine Kretz helms the role of the producer.
Prepare for another exciting yet endearing family story this Christmas, that will teach viewers the value of cooperation and family.
Three Wiser Men and a Boy: Castlist
1) Tyler Hynes as Taylor
Canadian-born actor Tyler Hynes has previously been a part of movies and shows like Letterkenny (2019-2021), Shifting Gears (2024), A Picture of Her (2023), and more. Hynes is also a producer, writer, director, and editor.
In Three Wiser Men and a Boy, he stars as Taylor. Taylor is the first of the Brenner brothers.
2) Andrew W. Walker as Luke
Actor and producer Andrew W. Walker helms from Canada. Previously he has been a part of movies and shows like Steel Toes (2006), Jingle Bell Run (2024), Christmas Island (2023), and more.
In Three Wiser Men and a Boy, Andrew W. Walker stars as Luke, who is the second Brenner brother. Luke also has a son named Thomas in this TV movie.
3) Paul Campbell as Stephan
Canadian-born actor Paul Campbell is a popular face in the industry and has appeared in many Hallmark films previously including Falling Together (2024), Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022), and more. In Three Wiser Men and a Boy, Paul Campbell stars as Stephan, the third and last Brenner brother.
4) Miles Marthaller as Thomas
Child actor Miles Marthaller was born in Canada. To date, he has been a part of movies and shows like The Chicken Sisters (2024), Round and Round (2023), The Good Doctor (2024) and more. Miles Marthaller stars as Thomas in this film. Thomas is the son of Luke (played by Andrew W. Walker.)
Other cast and characters in Three Wiser Men and a Boy
- Paul Almeida as Hernandez
- Felicia Simone as Jones
- Kurt Long as Mr. B
- Jake Apricity Hetherington as Katie
- Tyler Roberge as Chad
- Erin Karpluk as Caroline
- Kimberley Sustad as Doctor
- Lauren Chan as Ye-Jun (as Lauren TW Chan)
- James Rha as Brian
- Syd Castle as Manager
- Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez as Dev
- Nicole Major as Sophie
- Robert Leaf as Principal Decker
- Avery Alexandra as Dancing Girl
Plot Summary of Three Wiser Men and a Boy
This television film tells the story of three brothers: Taylor, Stephan, and Luke. Following the director's last-minute withdrawal, the three work together to assist Luke's son with the school musical for Christmas. The synopsis of this film as per Hallmark reads:
"The story begins five years later with the Brenner brothers preparing for another memorable Christmas. In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidently by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke’s son Thomas’ school holiday musical steps down."
It continues:
"Luke is desperate to make his son’s stage dreams come true, so he enlists the help of his brothers Taylor and Stephan. Meanwhile, the trio navigates meeting their mom Barbara’s new boyfriend and the brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship. In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget."
Three Wiser Men and a Boy premieres on the Hallmark channel on November 23, 2024, at 8 pm ET.