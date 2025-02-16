Tin & Tina ending explained: What happens to Lola?

Tin & Tina is a psychological horror-thriller film released in 2023, directed by Rubin Stein. The film stars Milena Smit as Lola, Jaime Lorente as Adolfo, and features the twins Carlos González Morollón as Tin and Anastasia Russo as Tina.

Inspired by the 2013 short film of the same name, the film investigates via a haunting prism, the issue of religion, faith, and the disturbing nature of childhood innocence. Against the context of 1980s Spain, Tin & Tina explores the psychological effects of trauma and belief, creating an unsettling experience for the viewers.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Tin & Tina. Reader's discretion is advised.

The story revolves around Lola and Adolfo, a couple who, after their unborn child's death, adopt two peculiar twins from a convent. Unusually religious in their views, Tin and Tina progressively bring a set of unsettling events into Lola and Adolfo's life.

Lola's return to faith becomes central to the developing atrocities as the couple's conflict gets more intense from the twins' behavior. The slow-burning thriller Tin & Tina mixes psychological horror and dark religious ideas to create a climax full of doubt and mystery.

Viewers are left wondering about the actual nature of the events as the narrative of Tin & Tina gets to an unexpected end. Lola's journey culminates in a tragic house fire, the mysterious involvement of the twins, and her eventual return to religious devotion. In the final scene of the movie, Lola is dressed in black and attends Adolfo's funeral with Tin and Tina.

What happens to Lola in Tin & Tina?

A still from the 2023 psychological horror-thriller film (Image via Netflix)

The ending of Tin & Tina presents a complex series of events that lead to Lola’s final decisions. After the devastating house fire, where Adolfo dies under mysterious circumstances, Lola finds herself alone with her newborn child.

She struggles with her faith throughout the movie; the actions of the apparently innocent but frightening twins test it more and more. A big turning point in the narrative is the fire consuming the house.

Lola, trapped in a collapsing home and struggling to find her baby, is ultimately rescued in a moment of confusion. The movie implies that either divine intervention or maybe the twins' influence could explain this escape.

Lola wakes up in the hospital following the fire and is informed the twins were at the convent that evening, so clearing any suspicions of involvement in the fire. The audience is still unsure, though, whether this is the truth or merely a handy story meant to please Lola.

In the final scene, Lola, dressed in black, attends Adolfo’s funeral with Tin and Tina by her side. Despite their previous behavior, she believes the twins are innocent and welcomes them back into her life.

The fact that the kids attended the funeral and one of them put a rosary around Lola's neck represents both her total conversion to her religion and acceptance of the twins despite their previous actions. This unclear conclusion brings up important issues regarding forgiveness, faith, and the perils of unquestioning devotion.

The dark themes and religious undertones in Tin & Tina

A still from the 2023 psychological horror-thriller film (Image via Netflix)

Tin & Tina is not just a horror film, but a psychological exploration of faith, particularly the nature of religious belief in a world full of tragedy. Lola's path is shaped by her relationship with religion, which changes drastically across the film.

Lola first finds great mistrust of religion, particularly following her miscarriage and loss of her capacity to have children. But Lola is pulled back into a faith she had once turned away after adopting the twins, who are quite devout and whose behavior results from their strict religious upbringing.

Their unique view of religion influences their actions, from the disturbing games they play to their extreme reactions to perceived sin.

Lola’s increasing isolation from her husband Adolfo is compounded by her growing religious fervor, especially as she becomes convinced that Tin and Tina are key to her miraculous pregnancy and survival during the fire. The connection between the twins’ actions and their religious teachings is critical in understanding the film's themes of blind faith and its potential dangers.

The power of religion in the Twins’ lives

A still from the 2023 psychological horror-thriller film (Image via Netflix)

The twins, Tin and Tina, embody the religious extremism that is central to the film’s unsettling atmosphere. Raised in a convent, their worldview is shaped entirely by the teachings they’ve received, and they are fully convinced that their religious duty is to cleanse the world of sin.

Their behavior, which includes killing the family dog to “cleanse its soul” and attempting to baptize Lola’s newborn baby, demonstrates a twisted interpretation of religious duty.

The pivotal scene where the twins almost drown the baby during an attempted baptism highlights their zealousness. Though it results in terrible consequences, their behavior seems to be motivated by a conviction that they are following divine will.

The knowledge that Lola's own ideas might be guiding her actions adds to her horror at their behavior. The story revolves around this religious conflict, which culminates in the dubious ending whereby Lola's faith causes her to forgive the twins despite the horrific events that transpire.

The ambiguous ending of Tin & Tina

A still from the 2023 psychological horror-thriller film (Image via Netflix)

The climactic house fire in Tin & Tina is one of the most puzzling moments in the film. Adolfo is seen on fire, and the house is consumed by flames, with Lola barely managing to escape with her baby.

The viewer is never given a clear answer for what started the fire or whether the twins had any influence on it, thus the sequence is rife with uncertainty. The movie hints all around that the twins might have had some influence, such as their unusual behavior before the fire and the disturbing events surrounding the occasion.

The film leaves it unclear whether the fire was a tragic accident or the result of divine intervention or punishment. Lola’s eventual belief that the twins were innocent, coupled with her restored faith, adds to the mystery.

Lola’s return to faith and the twins' redemption

Lola’s return to faith and the twins' redemption (Image via Netflix)

Lola's decision to pardon Tin and Tina and bring them back into her life marks her return to whole faith in the final moments. Lola chooses to embrace her religious beliefs and welcome the twins, who she thinks to be innocent, in spite of the upsetting events including the death of her husband.

This ending implies that Lola's faith—which had been rocked earlier in the movie—has been completely rebuilt.

Lola's attendance at Adolfo's funeral accompanied by the twins by her side sets the last scene as eerie. The last scene of the movie leaves viewers wondering whether Lola's acts indicate a return to atonement or a plunge into fanaticism.

The twins' uncertainty about their innocence throws further complexity on the film's message on the perils of unquestioning faith and the unpleasant character of religious extremism.

A still from the 2023 psychological horror-thriller film (Image via Netflix)

Tin & Tina explores the darker aspects of religion, faith, and the consequences of unchecked belief. The film’s ending leaves much open to interpretation.

The film offers a fascinating investigation of the psychological and supernatural aspects of faith because of its dubious ending. Whether the twins are innocent or guilty, the movie stays with its viewers and challenges them to face their own moral and spiritual views.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Tin & Tina and similar projects as the year progresses. Tin & Tina is currently available to stream on Netflix.

