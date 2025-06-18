Tom Rhys Harries to play Clayface in DC Studios’ Clayface

On June 17, 2025, Deadline announced that Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries has been cast in the lead role of Clayface in DC Studios' upcoming movie. The news was followed by a formal announcement by James Gunn, the CEO of DC Studios, who, while sharing Deadline's story, wrote on X:

"After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in Tom Rhys Harries. Both Matt Reeves and I were just blown away by this guy, and can't wait for you to see this film, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan."

Gunn's message was received with a wide range of responses from DC fans. While some showed enthusiasm towards the upcoming movie, others questioned the decision, suggesting that it wasn't a great idea.

"James Gunn and Matt Reeves impressed by him? Must've been outrageously impressive! So damn hyped," one person wrote.

"Gunn I'm fan of your movies especially GOTG but is it wise to suddenly do Batman villain centric films when you could be focusing on building up the main heroes of the Justice League? I get Sony Spider villain verse vibes from this. I'm not at all enthusiastic about a clay face film," another person wrote while suggesting that DC could focus on building other projects.

Who is Tom Rhys Harries? All to know about the actor who will play Clayface in an upcoming DC Studios movie

Tom Rhys Harries was born on October 8, 1990, in Cardiff, Wales, and has two younger siblings: a brother and a sister. Tom started appearing in movies in 2011 at 21, and his first film was Hunky Dory, where he appeared as Evan. The following year, he made his television debut with Parade's End, in which he portrayed O Five Thomas.

He had a packed year in 2014, with films such as Under Milk Wood, where he appeared as Willy Nilly, and Ironclad: Battle for Blood, where he played Hubert de Vesci. He also appeared in the television film If I Don't Come Home: Letters from D-Day as Maurice Hardstaff.

From 2015 onwards, he appeared in several films and television shows. Some of the movies in which he was featured were Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017), The Gentlemen (2019), Kandahar (2023), and The Return (2024). Some of the television shows he was a part of are Jekyll and Hyde (2015), Unforgotten (2018), White Lines (2020), and Suspicion (2022).

Has Tom Rhys Harries said anything about his Clayface role?

Tom Rhys Harries has yet to make a statement about his Clayface role in DC Studios' upcoming movie. However, he has expressed acknowledgment of the news. He shared an Instagram Story about a Deadline article that mentioned his association with the upcoming film.

The actor's fans believe that as time passes, Harries will become more open to discussing his role with the public. Some also believe that he may not reveal any details about his character and the film, as projects made under the DC and Marvel banners are usually kept secret.

