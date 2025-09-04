Twinless (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Twinless (2025) is an American black comedy psychological drama film. It is written and directed by James Sweeney. It was released at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2025, in the US Dramatic Competition, where it won the Audience Award.
The movie will be released on September 5, 2025, by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions. Twinless is about two men who form an unlikely friendship after they meet at a twinless twin support group. The story combines dark humor with emotional depth and psychological awareness, featuring an ensemble cast.
Twinless: Cast and characters list
Below is the full cast and character list of Twinless:
`1) Dylan O'Brien as Roman / Rocky
Dylan O'Brien stars as twin brothers Roman and Rocky, delivering a dual performance that emphasizes the difference in their personalities. Roman is quiet and emotionally sensitive and struggles with the trauma of having lost his twin, whereas Rocky is outgoing, impulsive, and charismatic. O'Brien's performance brings both individuality and an underlying emotional bond between the twins.
Other performances of Dylan O'Brien include The Maze Runner franchise, Love and Monsters, and American Assassin.
2) James Sweeney as Dennis
James Sweeney, who is also the director and writer of the film, plays Dennis, a quirky and compassionate man who becomes friends with Roman. Dennis's humor and unorthodox way of grieving add warmth to the narrative.
Other works of James Sweeney include The Big Door Prize (TV series) and The Nowhere Inn.
3) Aisling Franciosi as Marcie
Aisling Franciosi acts as Marcie, a lady who develops an intimate and emotional relationship with Dennis. Her character brings balance to Dennis's unusual nature and emphasizes intimacy and self-improvement themes.
Other works of Aisling Franciosi include The Nightingale, Hanna (TV series), and Mare of Easttown.
4) Lauren Graham as Lisa
Lauren Graham portrays Lisa Barinholtz, the mother of Rocky and Roman. She embodies Barinholtz's long-lasting love and loss of a parent who has lost a child, providing emotional resonance and gravitas to the narrative.
Some of her known works include Gilmore Girls, Parenthood, and The Mighty Ducks franchise.
5) Tasha Smith as Charlotte
Tasha Smith plays Charlotte, a therapist at the twinless support group, who helps the characters navigate through their emotions, stressing the importance of mental health and strength.
Other works of Tasha Smith include Why Did I Get Married?, Deadpool 2, and The Oath.
6) Chris Perfetti as George
Chris Perfetti plays George, Dennis’s longtime friend who provides both comic relief and grounding advice, helping the viewers to relate to the story’s emotional beats.
Other works of Chris Perfetti include Abbott Elementary, You’re the Worst, and The Unicorn.
7) François Arnaud as Sammy
François Arnaud portrays Sammy, a mysterious and intriguing character whose interactions with the main duo add tension and complexity to the plot.
Some of François Arnaud's other works include The Borgias, Crossbones, and The Art of More.
8) Susan Park as Sage
Susan Park stars as Sage, a support group member whose own life experiences mirror the protagonists' issues, providing depth and insight to the story.
Some of Susan Park's other work includes The Resident (TV series) and Supergirl (TV series).
Twinless combines comedy, psychological drama, and emotional storytelling, providing a moving exploration of loss, identity, and human connection.
