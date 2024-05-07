Unfrosted: How did the real Steve Schwinn die? Exploring reality vs. reel

On May 3, 2024, a comedy film titled Unfrosted directed by first-time director Jerry Seinfeld was released on Netflix. The movie, which ran for approximately 93 minutes, was written by Jerry Seinfeld, Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder.

It starred Jerry Seinfeld who portrayed the role of Bob Cabana, a Kellogg's employee. Other actors featured in pivotal roles were Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, Amy Schumer, and Hugh Grant.

Among the ancillary characters featured in the movie, Jack McBrayer's portrayal of Steve Schwinn garnered substantial traction due to the character's strong resemblance to a real-life person. The popular consensus was that Steve's character was based on Ignaz Schwinn, the late co-founder and owner of the Schwinn Bicycle Company.

Having said that, Unfrosted diverged from the real-life story of Ignaz Schwinn a bit by changing a tiny detail concerning the character's death. While in the movie, Steve died from a Pop-Tart-induced explosion, Ignaz died of a stroke in reality.

Disclaimer: The following article comprises spoilers for Unfrosted. Kindly read at your discretion.

What was Ignaz Schwinn's cause of death?

Ignaz Schwinn's life was briefly featured in Netflix's Unfrosted (Image via Schwinn)

Ignaz Schwinn, who was recently brought to life in Netflix's Unfrosted through the character of Steve Schwinn, died of a stroke at the age of 88. He breathed his last on August 31, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois. Following his death, his body was buried in Rosehill Cemetery.

Before he died in 1948, Schwinn made sure that he revolutionised the world of bicycles with his innovations. Shedding light on his accomplishments, Schwinn's official website gives a detailed narrative of their founder's career path, tracing it right from where it all started. It mentions:

"You know the bikes, but do you know the man behind the name? Starting in the late nineteenth century, one man’s passion for bicycles would lead him to produce some of the most iconic designs and significant mechanical innovations in cycling. His name was Ignaz Schwinn. Ignaz M. Schwinn was born in Hardheim, Germany on April 1st, 1860."

It further sheds light on his early life:

"The second of seven children, Ignaz was the son of a talented craftsman. His father, Frank Schwinn, was a master carpenter whose “masterpiece” was a pump organ that’s still playable to this day. Sadly, Ignaz was only 11 years old when Frank died, but he was already following in his father’s footsteps by becoming a craftsman in his own right."

It finally points to the greatness that was to come of Ignaz Schwinn in the years to come:

"Ignaz worked as an apprentice machinist before setting out to travel around Germany with a single goal in mind. He was determined to work on the latest technology craze that was sweeping the world: the bicycle."

What is Netflix's Unfrosted about?

Netflix's new movie, Unfrosted, chronicles the origin story of the creation of the iconic Pop-Tarts toaster pastries. As the synopsis for the movie points out, the movie is "a tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen."

Speaking about the influence behind writing and directing such a unique movie, Jerry Seinfeld said in a conversation with Netflix's Tudum:

"We love the idea of grown-up men in suits talking about cereal all day. The silliness of how they look and what they talk about just seemed like a fantastic world to be in. You want to put Jim Gaffigan in a tight suit and a blustery kind of face [shouting], ‘And you gentlemen better take this work more seriously!’ But it’s about crinkles and puffs and sprinkles and pops, and they’re adults.”

Unfrosted is currently streaming on Netflix.

