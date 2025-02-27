"We can’t stop a deranged bigot" - Friends actor David Schwimmer blasts Kanye West on Instagram for "spewing hate filled, ignorant bile"

David Schwimmer was in the news on February 8, 2025, for speaking out against the alleged antisemitic tweets by Kanye West. He criticized the rapper for spreading hate, saying that it "leads to real-life violence against Jewish people." The Friends actor also pointed out that not enough people were speaking up about Kanye’s troubling social media posts.

In addition, David Schwimmer asked Elon Musk to remove Kanye from his social media platform, X. He warned that staying silent about the issue was the same as supporting it. He took to social media to write:

"We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk. Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence," David Schwimmer said.

David Schwimmer's criticism of Kanye West, explained

On February 7, 2025, Kanye West posted a series of alleged antisemitic tweets where he called himself a N*zi, and shared the picture of a shirt carrying a swastika symbol from his Yeezy brand.

His posts included a picture of the German actor Oliver Masucci's portrayal as Hitler from David Wnendt's satirical film Look Who’s Back, released on October 8, 2015.

The Runaway singer also revisited his comments about slavery, slammed the #MeToo movement for being 'woke', and criticized plus-sized models.

In addition to David Schwimmer, the former host of The View Meghan McCain also condemned Ye's actions by calling him "a truly demonic person" on X. The British broadcaster Piers Morgan was also among the list of celebrities calling him out on the micro-blogging site.

As of this writing, Kanye has not responded to David Schwimmer's Instagram post.

On February 10, 2025, Kanye's Twitter account was deactivated, it's not clear whether it was done on the rapper's part or on Elon Musk's part.

Unpacking Kanye West's long history of alleged antisemitic rhetoric

Kanye West as seen at the Paris Fashion Week in January 2022 (Image via Getty)

In October 2022, Kanye West received backlash for wearing a t-shirt that read, "White Lives Matter" while attending the Paris Fashion Week. When the record producer P. Diddy criticized his actions, he claimed on Instagram that Diddy was controlled by Jewish people. As a result, his Instagram account was temporarily suspended.

A few days later, the rapper went on X and threatened Jewish people by posting that he will go "death con 3" on them, prompting X to disbar him as well.

Kanye's comments cost him his partnership deals with the clothing shop Gap, the fashion house Balenciaga, and the sportswear brand Adidas. Furthermore, after Adidas ended their contract, West's net worth reportedly dropped from over $1 billion to $400 million, according to Forbes's report on October 25, 2022.

Later, X again banned his account in December 2022, citing violation of the company's "rule against incitement to violence." It was nearly eight months before his account was reinstated in July 2023.

Months later, Kanye apologized for his alleged antisemitic comments in an Instagram post from December 2023. He stated that he deeply regretted his actions and ended by saying he was "committed to making amends and promoting unity."

