Where is Misa Hylton now? All about P. Diddy's ex-girlfriend from The Fall of Diddy

Diddy's former girlfriend, Misa Hylton, was the closest to him when the rapper was starting his career. However, after a few years of romance, the couple parted ways.

Misa Hylton is now a successful fashion designer and works with many high-profile celebrities like Rihanna and Cardi B. She later launched the Misa Hylton Fashion Academy in 2012 with fellow stylist Jai Hudson.

Last year, Diddy was accused of assault, s*xual abuse, human trafficking, and murder, and is in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The harrowing details of his accusation have been explored in the latest documentary, The Fall of Diddy.

The series premiered on Investigation Discovery on Monday, January 27, and became available for streaming on Max from January 28, 2025.

Misa Hylton and Diddy met as teenagers

Misa Hylton was one of the closest people in Diddy's life when he was moving towards a career in music. They met as teenagers in Mount Vernon, New York, and soon developed a romantic affiliation towards each other. As Diddy became the A&R at Uptown Records, Misa got a chance to kickstart her career as a stylist.

She even worked as his assistant in the company to make ends meet before both of them became millionaires in a few years.

Misa Hylton came forward in support of Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie when she filed a report against him of abuse and physical assault in 2023. She said:

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.”

She also said that Sean Combs 'needs help' and that she was 'praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.'

Misa Hylton is a popular fashion designer

As a stylist, Misa handled clients such as Lil’ Kim and Mary J. Blige, among several others, and created some of the most iconic red-carpet looks in hip-hop from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

During her work with Chyna Doll Enterprises, she created looks for Faith Evans, Jodeci, Q-Tip, Foxy Brown, and Dru Hil. Soon, she added Missy Elliott, 50 Cent, La La Anthony, Mase, and Terrence Howard to her client list, becoming one of the most influential women in hip-hop.

Misa and Diddy parted ways in the 90s after having their first and only child, Justin Dior Combs.

She later married music executive Jojo Brim and had two kids, Nico and Madison. The couple separated in 2002. Since then, Misa has remained unmarried.

About The Fall of Diddy

The Fall of Diddy is a documentary mini-series that deals with the sensational case of rapper and producer Sean John Combs, better known as Diddy.

Sean John Combs has been a recipient of multiple Grammy Awards and other accolades over the years. However, he has been accused of various crimes such as r*pe, murder, s*xual harassment, s*x trafficking, and physical abuse. Currently, the rapper is awaiting trial in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Through The Fall of Diddy, people will get to watch interviews with people close to the convict, to paint a clearer picture of the case. The series is available to stream on Max in the United States. Here's how the platform describes it:

"Pull back the curtain on music mogul Sean Combs as allegations of long-hidden violence and abuse emerge to shock the world."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Fall of Diddy and other such shows and films on Max as the year unfolds.

