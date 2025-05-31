“We're in-laws”- Eddie Murphy reveals his son officially married Martin Lawrence's daughter

Eddie Murphy has confirmed that his son Eric Murphy is now officially married to Jasmin Lawrence, daughter of fellow comedy icon Martin Lawrence.

Murphy shared the news during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 29, 2025, revealing that the couple chose to have a private ceremony instead of a big celebration.

“Actually, they got married, like, two weeks ago. Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them.”

Murphy, who starred alongside Lawrence in comedies such as Boomerang (1992) and Life (1999), confirmed their new connection between their families during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“Yeah, we’re in-laws.”

More about Eddie Murphy's son's wedding to Martin Lawrence's daughter

The low-profile wedding comes as a surprise since there is a running joke between Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence about who would "foot the bill." Last year, in iHeartRadio's Big Boy Neighborhood in December 2024, Martin Lawrence revealed that Eddie Murphy had assigned him the financial responsibility of their children's wedding.

“Eddie said I gotta pay for it… He paid for his last daughter’s wedding—like the last six weddings—so he said it’s my turn now.”

With the couple’s low-key wedding, Murphy claimed Lawrence was off the hook.

“He doesn’t have to pay for that big wedding now,” Murphy said.

Eric Murphy, 35, and Jasmin Lawrence, 28, got engaged on November 27, 2024, after dating for several years, starting in 2021, according to an Entertainment Weekly story from May 29, 2025. They shared the news on December 1, 2024, via Instagram.

Despite their parents' fame and shared history on-screen, the couple did not meet through their parents. In a 2022 interview with InTouch, Jasmin revealed that it was her uncle who introduced them.

“It wasn’t even our dads—and they’ve done two movies together. They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy.”

Jasmin also said that she bonded with Eric about a lot of things, and that there was understanding between the pair due to their "similar backgrounds."

“We bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level."

More about Eddie Murphy on The Jennifer Hudson Show

While Eric and Jasmin chose to have a quieter wedding ceremony, Eddie Murphy hinted that a big celebration for the couple may still happen, and that he might sing a duet with Martin Lawrence instead of performing at the party.

“They just had the two of them and the preacher, so I think we’ll have like a big party or something.”

Eddie Murphy also said that he might star with Martin Lawrence on screen again. He shared that he's toying with a potential remake of the '60s movie It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, which would have an ensemble cast of Black comedians, including Martin Lawrence.

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are two of the most influential figures in American comedy, with decades-long careers.

Murphy rose to fame in the 1980s with Saturday Night Live and box office hits like Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and The Nutty Professor, Martin Lawrence became a household name through his iconic sitcom Martin and the Bad Boys film franchise.

