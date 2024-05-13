What happens in the end of Tarot?

Tarot is a supernatural horror movie based on a 1992 novel named Horrorscope by Nicholas Adams. The movie was released on May 3, 2024, and has received an underwhelming response from the audience. However, fans have noticed that Tarot does not feature a post-credit scene.

In the world of film, post-credit scenes have almost become as expected as the main feature. They satisfy people's thirst and taste for what is to come, provide sneak peeks into future scripts, or give comic relief, usually leaving viewers guessing what is next.

The movie delves into mysticism with an aura of suspense where the entire plot revolves around tarot cards that possess dark powers. But closer scrutiny reveals that it does not follow the conventional formula familiar with Hollywood.

Exploring the ending of Tarot

Tarot builds up to a nail-biting climax, keeping its viewers on edge. The story is about how the past mingles with the present, and supernaturalism blends with reality. The movie starts with college friends taking out time for themselves in a remote Catskills mansion over a weekend. However, Elise's fun-filled birthday party turns spooky when they discover an enclosed room in the basement full of occult artifacts and a pack of tarots.

They have Haley, who has a deep interest in tarot reading, leading them to dabble in the esoteric. Their curiosity leads to a series of events that change their lives forever. As they progress with readings, they realize these cards hold power. With predictions beginning to come true in horrifying ways, Lucas and Elise die tragically. The rest come to understand they are all in danger.

To get answers, they approach Alma Astryn, who reveals the dark side of using a tarot deck. An Astrologer cursed by fate doomed the cards through her wrathful spirit centuries ago. Anyone who uses the deck cannot escape the ugly end her initial victims experienced. While the death toll goes up, Haley and her friends find themselves facing off against very ancient evil.

Using recently acquired knowledge, they try breaking away from the Astrologer's influence by neutralizing her curse. Haley challenges the Astrologer and uses her powers against her in a face-off. In this way, Haley defeats evil after she finishes her final game, releasing everyone from the dangerous bondage for good.

Only Grant and Haley remain alive after utter destruction at the mansion due to their experience with the Astrologer. Finally, they can leave these past horrors behind and reunite with Paxton, who returned to campus.

Unlike many movies that end on cliffhangers or give hints about possible sequels, this film has a short mid-credits bit. Even though it does not fit the description of a typical post-credit scene, it serves as a resolution instead of setting up future episodes.

Apart from the lack of a post-credit scene, its conclusion also gives insight into the themes and messages explored in the film. At its center, it grapples with whether our lives are predetermined by destiny or whether we are responsible for creating them through our own choices (fate versus free will). Haley's last clash with the Astrologer implies that even the most apparently fixed paths can be changed by empathy and understanding.

Tarot has an open-ended conclusion

The movie doesn't have a post-credit scene, but its conclusion is open-ended and allows for possible sequels or spin-offs. The trio of survivors (Haley, Grant, and Paxton) come out of their harrowing experience changed but still alive, suggesting that the worst is not yet over.

As they contemplate their journey, the fate of the characters and the existential questions that lay beneath are discussed. A group of students finds an ancient deck of tarot cards in their rented mansion, and things turn deadly when they realize a dark power within those cards.

Each character is targeted by a different entity based on the final card from their reading, leading to a series of gruesome and chilling encounters. As friends die one by one, only those who remain have to face up to the source of these cards' power to break free before it's too late.

In the final showdown, Haley, Grant, and Paxton face the Astrologer, a malevolent ghost inside the cards. They muster bravery, sympathy, and sacrifice to shatter the deck and release the Astrologer's tormented soul, marking an end to the ordeal.

While there is no post-credits scene, the movie has an intriguing plotline, enthralling characters, and mind-provoking themes to ensure it stays with viewers long after it's over. Whether or not this legacy will continue with sequels is yet to be determined. However, one thing remains true, Tarot knows how to pack a punch.

