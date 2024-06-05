What did Kenny Ortega say about Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale getting pregnant at the same time? High School Musical director expresses delight

High School Musical director Kenny Ortega expressed excitement over Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's pregnancies. At the Cam for a Cause Gala on June 2, 2024, he told People magazine he loved that they were pregnant at the same time and hoped their kids could meet and become friends.

Tisdale and her husband Christopher French are expecting their second child, while Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker are expecting their first. Both announced their pregnancies in March.

Trending

"I'm happy for them"— Kenny Ortega on Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's pregnancies

The High School Musical film series helped launch the careers of a trio of modern-day superstars - Zac Effron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Tisdale.

During the 2024 Cam for a Cause Gala, Kenny Ortega expressed his delight at two of his High School Musical stars getting pregnant at the same time. The director told the publication:

"Oh, I think both of them are ready. I mean, Ashley was so ready for her first child, and I think Vanessa, same. I think they're really excited, really, truly excited to be mothers."

Kenny Ortega further added:

"I've visited Ashley, and yeah, there's a light, a glow around her as a mother. It's beautiful. And I see that in Vanessa as well. I'm happy for them. So happy for them."

Ashley Tisdale announced her pregnancy back in March of this year via an Instagram post captioned "We can’t wait to meet you 💫". The post contained a carousel of pictures of the actress showcasing her baby bump alongside her husband and musician Christopher French, and her daughter Jupiter Iris.

Tisdale started dating musician and composer French back in 2012. The musician proposed to her atop the Empire State Building in 2013 and the couple tied the knot the following year. Vanessa Hudgens was a bridesmaid during their wedding. The couple welcomed their daughter Jupiter in March 2021.

Vanessa Hudgens revealed to the world that she was pregnant during the Oscars red carpet in March. Hudgens also shared a plethora of pictures from the event on Instagram, where she could be seen sporting an all-black full-sleeved dress while holding her baby bump. Hudgens titled the post:

"Oscar's 2024! One for the books 😝🥳🥰♥️"

The actress is married to Los Angeles Angels shortstop and outfielder Cole Tucker. According to Us Weekly, the couple first sparked dating rumors back in 2020 and tied the knot as recently as December of last year.

In May, Ashley Tisdale addressed getting pregnant alongside Vanessa Hudgens during an Instagram Stories Q&A session. One fan asked the actress:

"How cool is it that you and Vanessa are having babies at the same time?!"

Tisdale replied:

"It's very cool! I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life."

Vanessa Hudgens portrayed Gabriella Montez, the lead female character in the High School Musical trilogy directed by Kenny Ortega; while Zac Effron played Gabriella's boyfriend and series lead, Troy Bolton. Ashley Tisdale portrayed Sharpay Evans, the series' main antagonist turned protagonist.