What is 'Not Just a Goof' all about? Everything to know about the documentary film

The newest Disney+ documentary, Not Just a Goof, delves into the world of A Goofy Movie. This film evolved from an underrated animated feature into a beloved classic over nearly 30 years. This nostalgic gem continues to captivate viewers with its tale of a father and son bond, relatable childhood themes, and memorable soundtrack.

Disney is now unveiling the behind-the-scenes story of how this overlooked film won generations of fans. Premiering on April 7, Not Just a Goof explores the making of A Goofy Movie, tracing its development from inception to its rise as a fan-favorite classic.

The documentary features clips and special interviews with filmmakers and voice artists, offering insight into how this modest Disney project became a prominent milestone in animation history.

What is Not Just a Goof about?

Not Just a Goof is a documentary that uncovers the hidden tale of A Goofy Movie. It chronicles the journey of a passionate group of creators tasked with bringing Goofy to life in his inaugural feature film.

Despite their enthusiasm, the movie faced multiple challenges: limited marketing, modest box office returns, and mixed critical reception. However, Not Just a Goof shows how, over time, the film’s emotional depth and iconic music helped it gain a dedicated fanbase.

The documentary examines the reasons behind A Goofy Movie's resurgence in popularity during the 2000s, mainly due to its availability on home video formats and the conversations among fans.

Through interviews with animators, voice actors, and individuals with insider knowledge of Disney's operations at the time, Not Just a Goof offers insights into the movie's development, the industry's circumstances during that period, and the influence of this animated feature.

Beyond its behind-the-scenes exploration, Not Just a Goof also explores the cultural significance of A Goofy Movie among millennials who grew up watching it. The film’s portrayal of father-son dynamics, teenage struggles, and the desire for independence resonated with audiences, making it more than just another animated Disney film.

What is A Goofy Movie about?

A Goofy Movie debuted in 1995 as a delightful animated musical that follows Goof and his son Max on a cross-country road trip, blending humor, heartfelt moments, and adventure throughout their journey.

The movie builds upon the narrative from the popular Disney TV show Goof Troop, exploring Max's yearning for freedom juxtaposed with his father's sincere yet bumbling attempts to bond with him along the way.

The storyline centers on Max's efforts to win over his crush Roxanne by pretending to have a bond with the renowned pop sensation Powerline. Meanwhile, Goofy is anxious about building a stronger relationship with his son and decides to take him on a fishing expedition for bonding time instead.

What unfolds is a blend of humor and heartwarming moments as they embark on a journey filled with twists and turns and end up with a touching reunion between father and son, in the end.

Despite a modest box office performance, A Goofy Movie developed a strong following, largely due to its memorable soundtrack featuring songs like Stand Out and I 2 I.

Interested viewers can watch Not Just a Goof on Disney+.

