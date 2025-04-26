What is The Trouble with Jessica about? Everything to know about Matt Winn's dark comedy film

The Trouble with Jessica is a dark comedy film directed by Matt Winn, released in theaters on April 25, 2025. It was released in the UK on April 5, 2024. The movie presents an intense, satirical narrative set within a dinner party among two couples in a lavish Hampstead home. Penned by Matt Winn and James Handel, the movie explores dark comedy, mixing aspects of domestic narrative with a morbid spin.

The story centers around a couple, Sarah and Tom, who are dealing with severe financial troubles. Having just located a buyer for their pricey home, they are throwing a dinner in honor of it.

But when their free-spirited friend Jessica arrives uninvited and creates chaos, events turn dark. Jesse's suicide makes the night even more hectic as the group rushes to conceal her body and save the house sale.

The Trouble with Jessica is a satirical take on upper-middle-class dynamics, infused with a heavy dose of dark comedy. The plot revolves around the events of one evening, which spiral into farce after Jessica's tragic death. The guests, already on edge due to financial pressures, face moral dilemmas as they try to hide the consequences of their actions.

The film’s humor draws on sharp, uncomfortable situations, with its focus on the absurdities of social norms and the lengths to which people will go for self-preservation.

All about The Trouble with Jessica

The Trouble with Jessica is a British dark comedy film that explores the complexities of relationships and morality through a tragicomic lens. It centers on a group of upper-middle-class people caught in an unimaginable scenario following the unexpected death of one of their own.

The story begins with Sarah and Tom, a wealthy couple facing financial pressures. They sell their luxury home to survive. The dinner party, attended by close friends Beth and Richard, seems like a final celebration before they leave their beloved home. When Jessica, an uninvited guest, arrives, the evening turns sour. Her flirtation with Tom and critiques of their lives create tension.

The situation worsens when Jessica takes her own life, and the group is faced with a morally difficult decision. Desperate to prevent controversy and guarantee the house's sale, the visitors cooperate to conceal Jessica's corpse.

The group's progressively ridiculous behavior generates comic relief as they struggle to preserve appearances and their facade of normalcy.

Key themes and characters

The film is both a satire and a dark commentary on the lives of successful, liberal professionals. The characters are portrayed as deeply flawed, each struggling with their own issues of guilt, self-preservation, and the pressure to maintain their social standing.

At the center of the action, Sarah, played by Shirley Henderson, negotiates her growing complicated moral decisions with a slippery, self-serving attitude. Tom, played by Alan Tudyk, adds another layer of complexity with his mounting discomfort with the circumstances.

The cast also includes Indira Verma as Jessica, Rufus Sewell as Richard, and Olivia Williams as Beth.

The movie also addresses the topics of financial pressure, the facades of ideal lives, and the sometimes unpleasant truths of personal and social expectations.

Though the story is driven by tragedy, the actions of the characters grow increasingly humorous in their desperation, so turning The Trouble with Jessica into a critique of both human weakness and social expectations.

Production and direction of The Trouble with Jessica

The Trouble with Jessica is helmed by director Matt Winn, known for his work in both dramatic and comedic storytelling. Working with James Handel, he co-wrote the screenplay to produce a darkly satirical story that depends mostly on its ensemble cast.

Primarily in London, the film was produced in 2022. The film's main setting, the big Hampstead house, is a character in itself, reflecting the riches and status the people strive to keep.

The film’s score, composed by Matt Cooper and Matt Winn, also plays a significant role in setting the tone, with jazzy, fast-paced music accentuating the absurdity of the characters’ predicaments.

