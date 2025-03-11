When did Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey get married? Details explored as couple announces pregnancy 

Olivia Culpo has recently taken to social media to announce that she is going to be a mother soon. The former pageant queen is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Christian McCaffrey. The couple tied the knot in June 2024 in a Rhode Island ceremony, just a year after McCaffrey proposed to Culpo after dating for roughly four years.

Ad

Culpo had often spoken out about her wish to have children and had also been vocal about her fears about her fertility issues due to her gynecological problems. Before she announced her pregnancy, the pageant queen was photographed by paparazzi cradling her baby bump.

Who is Olivia Culpo, and when did she get married?

Olivia Frances Culpo is an American model, actor, and social media personality who won Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA 2012, and Miss Universe 2012. Born on May 8, 1992, in Cranston, Rhode Island, Culpo is the third eldest of five siblings. She grew up with her family in Cranston's Edgewood neighborhood and is of Italian descent with Irish ancestry.

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Ad

Culpo graduated from St. Mary Academy – Bay View and attended Boston University. She is also a cello player and has played in the Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble, the Bay View Orchestra, and the Rhode Island All-State Orchestra. Culpo attended the Brevard Music Center in Brevard, North Carolina, and has performed with the Boston Accompanietta.

Olivia Culpo has been in a relationship with NFL running back Christian McCaffrey since 2019. The couple announced their engagement on April 7, 2023. They got married on June 29, 2024, in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, and yesterday, March 10, 2025, Culpo announced she was expecting her first child with her husband. The pregnancy news came nearly a year after they got married.

Ad

Olivia Culpo wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana ball gown with a 16-foot lace veil for the ceremony. She told Vogue:

"I didn't want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form. I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it's complementing me, not overpowering me. There's so much beauty and simplicity."

Ad

Celebrating her third anniversary, she wrote on social media in reference to her famous former flames:

"I was apprehensive. I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same... While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear."

Olivia Culpo showed up to the couple's first blind date with McCaffrey, where he was dressed in distressed jeans and a t-shirt and had brought a bouquet of pink roses for Culpo.

Ad

Olivia Culpo announces pregnancy

Ad

Olivia Culpo announced her pregnancy on Instagram with two black-and-white maternity photos, which she captioned,

"next chapter, motherhood."

The 32-year-old Miss Universe has also shared a video of her and her NFL player husband holding hands and kissing on a grassy field with her posing in a long white dress. The news comes after fans got talking when Culpo shared a hint picture, which was buried within an Instagram dump posted on October 14, 2024. The caption read,

Ad

"A little bit of everything lately."

The post featured glam shots of Culpo, family snaps, and photos of her pup, among other things. But what caught fans' attention was the fourth to last image, which is a picture of the NFL star posing with Culpo with a hand over her stomach.

Although Olivia Culpo's due date has not been revealed, it is clear that she is already a few months along.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback