When the Ringlights Dim is an upcoming thriller film set to be released on April 4, 2025, in the United States of America. The movie is set to mark the directorial debut of Wil Glavin.

It follows the story of a group of social media influencers using their resources at hand to find the Los Angeles-based content creator who has been kidnapped. Valentina Mami stars as the lead, Cassia, a content creator.

In an interview with indieactivity.com, a film publication for independent filmmakers, Wil Glavin spoke more about his debut project. He stated that his upcoming mystery thriller is a Gen-Z LA story fit for the 2020s' cultural zeitgeist. When the Ringlights Dim is set to explore issues related to social media, dating apps, content creation, remote work, and other modern-day concepts.

One of the main themes of the film is technology and self-obsession among the new generation. The movie aims to give the audience an insight into the creators' world. Notably, most of the scenes were shot using phones, laptops, Zoom calls, ring lights, and security camera-type footage to give viewers a unique experience. The music for the film was scored by III Worlds Music.

The mystery thriller has a runtime of 1 hour and 41 minutes. It is set to be released on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube Movies, Fandango At Home, Hoopla, Cable, and Satellite on demand on April 4, 2025, in the US. The movie is available for pre-order now, as it's on track for the April release date.

Before its release, the movie is set to have its Los Angeles premiere at the Illusion Magic Theater in Santa Monica on April 3, 2025.

What is When the Ringlights Dim all about

The trailer for When the Ringlights Dim was released on March 14, 2025, and is available on the YouTube page of Freestyle Digital Media. The trailer begins with an introduction to Zari and Cassia's lives, both of whom are famed content creators based out of Los Angeles.

The introduction cuts to a Zoom call scene of Zari auditioning for an acting role when suddenly she is kidnapped by a mystery figure. The trailer then shifts to a dark tone with an eerie background score as the kidnapping takes place. Cassia, now seemingly worried, discusses with other influencer colleagues the possibility that Zari has been kidnapped by someone.

Her list of suspects involves Zari's ex-boyfriend, another colleague creator, a sugar daddy, or someone from Zari's home country. Unable to involve the police without any proof of kidnapping, Cassia seeks the help of her content creator friends to find Zari before she is killed. They decide to use the only means they are aware of: through social media sites, dating apps, and content house contacts.

The Cast of When the Ringlights Dim

The upcoming mystery thriller is directed by Wil Glavin, who also wrote and produced it alongside Mike J. Kim and Valentina Mami. Tannie Xin Tang is the credited cinematographer for Glavin's debut feature film.

The cast includes Valentina Mami as Cassia, Anuschka van Lent as Zari, and Jadelyn Breier as Elle. Angelica Jensen as JJ and Ian S. Peterson as Loon, are two other content creators shown in the movie.

Anushcka (Instagram/@nukivanlent) and Angelica (Instagram/@angelicapeanut) are content creators by profession as well, based out of Los Angeles. Viewers can check their Instagram for more details.

Additionally, all three Glavin brothers star in the movie - Wil Glavin as Gavin, Jim Glavin as Bob, and Oliver Glavin as Xander. other castings include Arthur White as DPS and Zach Birns as Neighbor.

