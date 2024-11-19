Tom Cruise, the Hollywood A-lister, has been a member of the Church of Scientology for nearly 40 years. His association with the controversial religion and its views have had a negative effect on his public image for most of his career.

With a few exceptions, the Top Gun star has refrained from talking about his religious beliefs. In a rare candid moment in 2016, Cruise spoke about his dedication to the Church of Scientology despite its many controversies.

While promoting Jack Reacher: Never Go Back in London in October 2016, Lucrezia Millarini of ITV News asked Cruise about Louis Theroux's documentary My Scientology Movie, which takes a critical look at his religion. He responded by saying:

"It's something that has helped me incredibly in my life. I've been a Scientologist for over 30 years. It's something that is, you know… without it, I wouldn't be where I am. So, it's a beautiful religion. I'm incredibly proud."

Tom Cruise defended Scientology in an explosive interview with Matt Lauer

Tom Cruise was introduced to Scientology in 1986 by his then-girlfriend, actress Mimi Rogers. By the 2000s, he was the most popular face of the religion, which counts many Hollywood stars among its members.

On June 24, 2005, Cruise sat down for an interview with The Today Show's Matt Lauer to discuss his film War of the Worlds. The interview also touched upon his whirlwind romance with then-fiance Katie Holmes. Things took a turn when Lauer asked him about publicly criticizing Brooke Shields for using anti-depressants. Cruise reportedly flew into a rage and defended his views, calling psychiatry a "pseudo science."

"And as far as the Brooke Shields thing, look, you got to understand, I really care about Brooke Shields. I think, here's a wonderful and talented woman. And I want to see her do well. And I know that psychiatry is a pseudo-science... But what happens, the anti-depressant, all it does is mask the problem."

Brooke Shields had previously spoken about her struggles with postpartum depression after giving birth to her first daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy, in 2003. The fellow actors worked together in 1981's Endless Love, Cruise's debut film. However, the two clashed publicly due to their opposing views on the use of anti-depressants in treating postpartum depression before Cruise's infamous interview with Lauer.

In September 2005, Shields revealed that she received a heartfelt apology from the actor in person, which she accepted. After the two stars reconciled, she attended Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' wedding on November 18, 2006.

Following the Matt Lauer interview, Tom Cruise refrained from discussing his religious beliefs during film promotions. He told Playboy Magazine in 2012 that he made the decision after much thought:

"What's interesting is, if I don't talk about my religion, if I say I'm not discussing it or different humanitarian things I'm working on, they're like, 'He's avoiding it.' If I do talk about it, it becomes, 'Oh, he's proselytising.'"

He continued:

"Reviewing the whole thing and how things can be edited and misinterpreted, I decided … when I'm promoting a film, I'm not going to get caught up in anything else, and that includes all my personal things."

Why is Scientology so controversial?

Scientology has come under fire in recent years due to the religious organization being accused of physical, psychological, and s*xual abuse by numerous former members. Documentary films like Louis Theroux's My Scientology Movie and Alex Gibney's Going Clear shed light on these claims and the inner workings of the secretive church.

David Miscavige, Scientology's leader, has denied the allegations, saying the former members were expelled after being found guilty of abuse themselves.

Actress Leah Remini, known for The King of Queens sitcom, left Scientology in 2013 and made startling allegations against her former church. She also revealed the close ties between Tom Cruise and Miscavige. In a 2015 interview with ABC News, Remini spoke about Cruise's influence within the church, saying:

"Being critical of Tom Cruise is being critical of Scientology itself,"

Scientology reportedly played an important role in Cruise's high-profile divorces from Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Tom Cruise has been distancing himself from Scientology after notably being absent from the church's UK headquarters in the last few years.

Tom Cruise entertains fans with the latest Mission Impossible film

Even after 40 years in Hollywood, Tom Cruise remains one of its most bankable stars. His latest role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was released on July 12, 2023, and was met with positive response from fans and critics alike. The spy thriller, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible film franchise.

Tom Cruise appeared alongside a supporting cast of Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, and Mariela Garriga, among others.

Made with a budget of $291 million, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is considered among the most expensive films ever made. It grossed $570.6 million in worldwide box office collections and became the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2023.

