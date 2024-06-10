Who did Katie Holmes play in ‘Dawson’s Creek’? Actress says she “wasn’t aware” of the cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Dawson's Creek actress Katie Holmes revealed that she had no idea about the existence of a cast Whatsapp group chat. The actress played Joey Potter in the 1998 teen drama that ran for 6 seasons. The show followed Dawson Leery and his three friends, Pacey, Joey, and Jen as they navigated through adolescence into adulthood.

In an interview with The Times published on Saturday, June 8, Katie Holmes said that she was unaware of any group chat that existed between cast members. According to the publication, Joshua Jackson who played Pacey Witter in the show had revealed the existence of the chat last year. Holmes responded with a surprised "Really?" and further told The Times:

"No! All of us text every now and then, but I wasn’t aware of the WhatsApp,"

She added:

"But you know what? I’m really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it’s a little too much."

Holmes also stated that despite everyone from the show has grown up and being busy, she felt like the bond between the actors would "forever be there". As per The Times, Holmes' co-star Joshua Jackson exposed the group last year when he said:

"It doesn’t get a lot of use but every once in a while someone will crop up. [In January 2023] we passed the 25th anniversary [of the show] so there was a flurry of texts,"

The actor added:

"It really centres around, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe that we all went through that thing together.’ It’s obviously such a formative point in all our lives."

Katie Holmes portrayed Joey Potter on Dawson's Creek

After making its debut on the WB television network in 1998, Dawson's Creek became a show that defined a generation. The teen drama primarily follows best friends Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) and Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson) as they navigate through adolescence, romantic relationships, and squabbles in their friendship.

Katie Holmes played the primary character of Joey Potter in the show. Josephine Lillian Potter, a smart and studious character, is best friends with Dawson Leery. Joey had a pretty rough upbringing, as her father being a drug trafficker was always in and out of prison, while her mother passed away of breast cancer when Joey was only 13.

Joey lived with her sister Bessie and her boyfriend Bodie in a rather dysfunctional household. To provide for her family, she even works at the family restaurant called Ice House. As the series progresses, viewers follow Joey's chaotic on-and-off relationship with Dawson, which eventually ends up being a love triangle between Joey, Dawson, and Pacey.

Joey's choice between Dawson and Pacey drives a rift between the two former best friends that never resolves. Until Katie Holmes' Joey acknowledges her love for both of them, albeit in different ways. The series ended its run in 2003 after a whirlwind two-part finale.

When asked about the possibility of a Dawson's Creek reboot, Katie Holmes told Variety in a 2023 interview that there had been a few discussions regarding such a show. Despite all the actors loved the experience, she shared:

"There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit."

She further added:

"It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure."

Katie Holmes last appeared in the 2023 film Rare Objects alongside Julia Mayorga. The film was also co-written and directed by Holmes.