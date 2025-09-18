When will Waltzing with Brando premiere? Release date, cast details and more

Waltzing with Brando is one of the next biographical dramas that seek to shed new light on one of Hollywood's greatest influences. Directed by Bill Fishman, the film brings the audience back to the late 1960s and early 1970s, a pivotal time in Marlon Brando's life as he got ready to play two of his most memorable roles, The Godfather and Last Tango in Paris.

Ad

But the film not only looks back on his iconic career; it also explores a lesser-known aspect of Brando, namely his work with architect Bernard Judge in designing an ecological paradise on Tahiti.

The documentary is adapted from Bernard Judge's memoir Waltzing with Brando: Planning a Paradise in Tahiti, and it aims to present Brando not only as an actor, but as a visionary environmentalist of his time.

For the unversed, Waltzing with Brando is set to premiere on November 15, 2025.

Ad

Trending

When and where is Waltzing with Brando coming out?

Ad

Waltzing with Brando had its world premiere on November 30, 2024, during the closing night of Italy's Torino Film Festival, introducing audiences to the actor's portrayal of this turning point in his life.

After its festival premiere, the film is now set for a broader theatrical release. Iconic Events Releasing has booked it for theatrical release on September 19, 2025, at theaters throughout the United States.

The official synopsis of the film is,

"Movie star Marlon Brando recruits a Los Angeles architect to build the world's first ecologically perfect retreat on a small, uninhabited island in Tahiti."

Ad

Read More: Swiped (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

What does Waltzing with Brando explore and who stars in it?

Billy Zane (Image Via Getty)

The story of Waltzing with Brando takes place between 1969 and 1974. On the one side, Brando is working on the career-defining performances that helped establish him as one of cinema's finest actors.

Ad

On the other hand, he is consumed by a project with architect Bernard Judge to build a self-sustaining retreat in Tahiti, years before green architecture became popular. This two-part narrative not only documents Brando's professional career but also his personal interests, specifically his dedication to environmental conservation.

Billy Zane plays Marlon Brando, capturing him both as the legendary actor and as the visionary environmentalist. Zane has discussed how he became interested in Brando's lesser-known dedication to the environment, calling the project a means of bringing audiences the dynamic ideas of Brando in addition to his theatrical legacy.

Ad

The supporting actors include Jon Heder as Bernard Judge, who collaborates with Brando on the Tahiti project, and Richard Dreyfuss as Seymour Kraft. Camille Razat features as Michele, while Alaina Huffman features as Dana and Tia Carrere as Madame Leroy.

James Jagger completes the cast as Zeke Knight, with some other roles featuring Rob Corddry as Jack Bellin, Sofia Masson as Maria Schneider, and Woody Fu as Alec Ata. David Guierera plays director Francis Ford Coppola, Jessica Rizo plays activist Sacheen Littlefeather, and Charles Venturi plays filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci.

Ad

Behind the lens, Bill Fishman directs as well as transcribes the script from Judge's memoir. Fishman, Billy Zane, and Dean Bloxom produce the film. Filming occurred primarily in Tetiaroa, the same island where Brando and Judge once sought to live out their dream of self-sustaining living, adding another level of authenticity to the film.

Read More: Ozzy: No Escape From Now (documentary) release date, where to watch, and other latest updates so far

Ad

The movie is set to release in theatres on November 19, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More