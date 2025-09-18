Ozzy: No Escape From Now (documentary) release date, where to watch, and other latest updates so far

Ozzy: No Escape From Now is an upcoming documentary about the legendary music artist Ozzy Osbourne, set to release on Paramount+. With exclusive interviews and detailed footage, it features Osbourne's emotional perspective on his health battles and the strength that music gave him along the way.

The late musical star's career with Black Sabbath and solo works made him a popular name in the musical industry. Along with the stories of his struggles and challenges, the documentary also touches upon the final farewell show he performed on July 5, 2025.

Ozzy: No Escape From Now will release on October 7, 2025, on Paramount+.

Ozzy: No Escape From Now (documentary) to bring the late musician's heartfelt story to viewers

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@paramountplus)

Ozzy: No Escape From Now is a two-hour documentary that sheds light on the difficult times that Ozzy Osbourne went through for over six years. It brings the musician, his wife Sharon, children Aimee, Jack, and Kelly, and many other close ones to give the first-hand perspective of how things went down for the Heavy Metal legend.

The official synopsis of the documentary reads as follows:

"Detailing his numerous corrective surgeries, escalating health issues and the progressive effects of his Parkinson’s diagnosis, ‘Ozzy: No Escape From Now’ delivers a brave, unvarnished and relatable portrait of a man, highlighting how Ozzy’s ongoing chronic pain impacted his mental health and informed the music he made during this period."

Osbourne experienced a tragic fall in 2019 that left him with severe injuries. This led to the cancellation of his farewell tour in the same year. His Parkinson's diagnosis and mental health struggles also brought in a wave of difficulties for him. The documentary brings a raw glimpse at the health battles that Osbourne found himself in.

His musical endeavours in between kept him going, which is also captured in the upcoming documentary. It also shows how Osbourne came to perform for his final farewell concert at Birmingham on July 5, 2025.

Ozzy: No Escape From Now trailer shows Osbourne elaborating on his life, struggles, and music

Paramount+ released an official trailer of Ozzy: No Escape From Now on September 17, 2025. It attempts to briefly look at the intimate story of the six years of struggle that the documentary captures through interviews, archives, exclusive clips, and more.

Alongside Osbourne, the trailer also shows his wife, Sharon, and their children talking about the musician's health since 2019 and his musical career during that phase. It builds on to his final concert from July 2025, further touching upon how music kept him going through the tough times.

The big final show gave him a chance to bid farewell to his fans, as the trailer also shows some behind-the-scenes footage of the concert.

Osbourne gives his emotional perspectives on everything that happened to him in the past six years. He goes on to say in the trailer:

"If my life's coming to an end, I really can't complain. I had a great life"

Where to watch Ozzy: No Escape From Now?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@paramountplus)

Ozzy: No Escape From Now will be releasing on Paramount+. The streaming platform has been giving updates about the elaborate documentary through trailers and more. For the viewers who are yet to subscribe to Paramount+, there are several offers and plans to consider.

An essential plan offering ad-inclusive viewing is priced at $7.99/month or $59.99/year. A premium plan for Paramount+ offers ad-free streaming (except for live TV services) at $12.99/month or $119.99/year. Interested users can check additional offers under each plan.

About the prominent figures appearing in Ozzy: No Escape From Now

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@paramountplus)

The upcoming Paramount+ documentary on Ozzy Osbourne not only shows the star's first-hand experiences but also brings several prominent people from his life to talk about his journey.

Besides Osbourne and his family, there are several other popular personalities set to make an appearance in the documentary. Here's a list of a few of them appearing in the upcoming documentary:

Tony Iommi

Duff McKagan

Slash

Robert Trujillo

James Hetfield

Billy Idol

Maynard James Keenan

Chad Smith

Zakk Wylde

Andrew Watt

Billy Morrison

Tom Morello

Mike Inez

Billy Corgan

Final thoughts

Ozzy: No Escape From Now brings the fans of Ozzy Osbourne another chance to experience his musical journey and how he faced some of the biggest health hurdles since 2019.

While the film comes after Ozzy Osbourne's death on July 22, 2025, it was not meant to be a posthumous work. The special moments and deeply personal anecdotes will be a highlight of the documentary. It is directed by Tania Alexander and produced by Echo Velvet in partnership with the Osbournes and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Stay tuned for more updates.

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More