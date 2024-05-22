Where was the Donald Trump based movie The Apprentice shot? Filming locations explored

The Donald Trump based movie The Apprentice, a highly anticipated film featuring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, has been making headlines since its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. The movie dives into Trump's early career in the ‘70s and ‘80s, portraying his rise in the real estate industry.

With an ensemble cast and direction by Ali Abbasi, the film has sparked both interest and controversy. One of the intriguing aspects of the production is its filming locations, which featured various places in Canada.

Exploring the filming location of the Donald Trump based movie The Apprentice

The narrative of the Donald Trump based movie The Apprentice is deeply rooted in New York City's vibrant real estate scene; however, actual filming was done across Ontario, Canada. Probably this choice was facilitated by the flexibility of these locations and the practical benefits offered by Canada.

1) Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto featured prominently as the background for many scenes set depicting an urban environment that could pass for New York City back in the 70’s and 80’s.

2) Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada

This was another key spot chosen given its beautiful landscapes. To recreate this feel there were characteristic buildings as well as breathtaking views.

3) 2 Wellesley Place, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Address like this one were some of the places where certain scenes were shot to give the movie period setting more realism.

4) Scottish Rite (4 Queen Street South), Hamilton, Ontario

In addition to the historical value attached to them, architecture-wise slimness played well for Hamilton’s Scottish Rite, whose parts were used to show Trump’s start-up business life development through visual settings rich with details about him.

Shooting started on November 29, 2023, through January 28, 2024, so that winter time would be captured, thus making it look more authentic.

Exploring the cast list of the Donald Trump based movie

The Apprentice

The Donald Trump based movie The Apprentice boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with each actor bringing real-life figures from Trump’s circle to life with meticulous performances.

Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump: He is best known for his role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel universe. He embodies a young Trump who had big dreams and aspirations at the beginning of his career.

Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn: He is an actor from Succession who played one of Trump’s mentors and lawyers while offering him more depth in their relationship.

Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump: Bakalova acts as Trump’s first wife, giving insights on their relationship and how it influenced his success path.

Martin Donovan as Fred Trump: Donovan appears on screen to portray Donald’s father, thus showing how influential he was in shaping the business sense of this future president.

Joe Pingue as Anthony Salerno: This character adds some extra spice to the story since he plays a mobster linked to the Genovese crime family.

What is the Donald Trump based movie The Apprentice about?

Donald Trump based movie The Apprentice is a biographical drama that outlines the early chapters of Trump’s life in real estate during the 1970s and 1980s. The film concentrates on the transition from an ambitious juvenile entrepreneur into one of New York City's renowned magnates.

The Apprentice focuses mainly on a mentor-protégé narrative where key figures such as Roy Cohn were involved in personal relationships that formed the basis for his success early in life.

Ali Abbasi, the director of Shelley, Border, and Holy Spider, is directing this Donald Trump based movie, The Apprentice, intending to provide a deep understanding of Trump’s character as well as his ascent up the business ladder. The world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival was mired in controversy, and it even led to a potential lawsuit by Donald Trump’s crew that alleged it contained several inaccuracies.

An official release of the Donald Trump based movie The Apprentice is yet to be released by the makers.