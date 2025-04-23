Where was Meet the Khumalos filmed? All filming locations explored

Meet the Khumalos is a South African romantic comedy film that premiered on Netflix on April 11, 2025. Directed by Jayan Moodley, the film is a reimagining of his work Meet the Kandasamys, which became the highest-grossing South African film of 2017.
The narrative follows Grace Khumalo, a successful businesswoman living with her doctor husband and her son in Durban. Her peaceful life gets disrupted when her former high school best friend-turned-rival, Bongi Sithole, moves in next door with her family. Things come to a head when they discover that their children are dating each other. The mothers decide to form an uneasy alliance to separate the young lovers, leading to hilarious circumstances.
Running for 92 minutes, Meet the Khumalos stars Khanyi Mbau, Ayanda Borotho, Jesse Suntele, and Connie Chiume, among others. Gillian Breskun and Wendy Gumede wrote the screenplay for the film, produced by Urban Vision Productions.
Filming locations for Meet the Khumalos
Meet the Khumalos was shot in various locations across South Africa, but most prominently in Cape Town, Durban, and the greater KwaZulu-Natal province.
Cape Town in South Africa
Many of the coastal shots used in Meet the Khumalos are filmed in Cape Town, the capital city of South Africa. The region is known for being the entertainment hub of the country, as well as for its lush beaches and stunning cityscape. The popular landmarks of the region have not been captured in the film. However, the two most iconic tourist destinations in the region include the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden and Boulders Beach.
University of KwaZulu-Natal in Durban, South Africa
The school scenes for Grace and Bongi’s children, Sizwe and Sphe, in Meet the Khumalos, are filmed at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) in Durban. It is the place where the young lovebirds get together to thwart their mother’s efforts to separate them.
UKZN is a leading South African public research university that was formed in 2004 by merging the University of Natal and the University of Durban-Westville. It has five campuses across KwaZulu-Natal province, of which Durban is a part. A probable reason for the school to be chosen for filming is the strong international connection that the institution enjoys.
Durban in South Africa
Apart from the university, Meet the Khumalos also features the rolling hills and the South Coast beach found in the city of Durban in many outdoor scenes. In addition to the places seen in the film, popular tourist destinations in the city include Durban Botanic Gardens and Umgeni River Bird Park.
KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa
Meet the Khumalos was extensively shot in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa, of which Durban is a part. The Zimbali Estate is shown in the film as Grace’s neighborhood, which has scenic beaches and a championship golf course. One of the most exclusive estates in the country, it is where the Zimbali Coastal Resort is located.
Another coastal town in the province featured in the film is the Umhlanga Rocks. The wedding scenes in Meet the Khumalos, as well as some of the family scenes, were shot at St. Michael’s Anglican Church, a popular local destination. They capture the cultural and religious practices of the area and thus enrich the narrative. Two of the most popular tourist destinations not highlighted in the film include iSimangaliso Wetland Park and Hluhluwe–iMfolozi Park.
