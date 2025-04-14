7 movies to watch if you liked Meet the Khumalos

Meet the Khumalos (2025) blends cultural humor and relatable rivalry to give fans a perfect comedy drama for an evening binge. Grace Khumalo (Khanyi Mbau) has it all - the perfect family, a big house, and a cush life- but it all comes crashing down when her BFF-turned-arch nemesis Bongi Sithole (Ayanda Borotho) moves in next door with her family. To make matters worse, their children fall in love.

Viewers enjoyed the entertaining premise and the chemistry between the lead actors. The movie is a window into South African culture and family dynamics, giving something new to look forward to.

Fans of Meet the Khumalos will enjoy more such movies about friendly rivalries!

Meet the Fockers, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, and other movies like Meet the Khumalos

1) Meet the Fockers (2004)

De Niro in Meet the Fockers (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) and Pam Byrnes (Teri Polo) introduce their parents to each other, six months before their wedding. While it was love at first sight for Greg and Pam, it is hate at first sight for the Fockers and the Byrnes. Will the wedding happen as planned?

A sequel to Meet the Parents, this movie is an excellent watch for Meet the Khumalos fans. Families feud while their offspring are in love in both of these comedy dramas. Watch out for Robert De Niro's performance as the bride's annoyed father!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005)

Steve Martin is Tom Baker (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Tom Baker (Steve Martin), his wife Kate (Bonnie Hunt), and their brood of 12 children go on vacation to Lake Winnetka. When Tom runs into Jimmy Murtaugh (Eugene Levy) and his family, he sets off an age-old rivalry. However, Tom's daughter Sarah and Jimmy's son Elliot fall in love, complicating things.

This sequel to Cheaper by the Dozen is great for Meet the Khumalos fans because it checks all the boxes- Family rivalry, chaotic humor, and a wholesome storyline about meeting in the middle.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Bride Wars (2009)

Hathaway as Emma in Bride Wars (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios NL)

Emma (Kate Hudson) and Liv (Anne Hathaway) have been best friends since childhood. They dream of growing up and getting married while being each other's maids of honor. But when both their weddings accidentally get scheduled on the same day, the brides refuse to back down, leading to a full-blown battle.

Fans who enjoyed the comedic rivalry of Grace and Bongi in Meet the Khumalos will enjoy the chaotic competitiveness between Emma and Liv. Both movies capture the fine line between love and hate in female friendships, making them entertaining and relatable.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Helen and Frank in Yours, Mine & Ours (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Sparks fly between two widowers, Frank Beardsley (Dennis Quaid) and Helen North (Rene Russo), and the couple get married shortly after meeting. What they didn't expect was an all-out rivalry between their 18 children who do not support this union.

Yours, Mine & Ours is an inverted Meet the Khumalos. Fans can enjoy a family rivalry but from the children's point of view instead. Buckle up for a chaotic family drama of epic proportions!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) You Again (2010)

Kristen Bell and Jamie Lee Curtis in You Again (Image via YouTube/Walt Disney Studios Philippines)

When Marni (Kristen Bell) meets her future sister-in-law Joanna for the first time, she realizes that Joanna is J.J., her infamous high school bully. Determined to protect her brother Will from the wedding, she attempts an elaborate sabotage.

Meet the Khumalos fans will enjoy this haphazard story with intense family rivalry, but the cherry on the cake is the sub-plot, with Marni's mother Gail (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Joanna's aunt Ramona (Sigourney Weaver) having their own feud.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6) Monster-in-Law (2005)

Fonda in and as Monster-in-Law (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Vindication meets humor in this romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda, and Michael Vartan. When Charlie (Lopez) meets Dr. Kevin Fields (Vartan), she doesn't expect a monster to be his mother. In the days leading up to their wedding, Viola (Fonda) does everything in her power to ruin her son's wedding.

Meet the Khumalos fans, looking for funny movies with disturbed family dynamics, will love the emotional rollercoaster this movie has to offer.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix

7) The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

A still from The Royal Tenenbaums (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Tenenbaums, child prodigies-turned-burnt-out adults, do not get along. In a last-ditch attempt at reconciliation, their odd father, Royal Tenenbaum (Gene Hackman), lies about a terminal illness to get the family back together.

Fans of Meet the Khumalos who want darker humor and berserk visuals (courtesy of Wes Anderson) will enjoy the family dynamics in The Royal Tenenbaums.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fans can check out other Netflix releases in April for a fun movie experience!

