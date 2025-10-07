Where was Roofman filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Roofman is a 2025 American crime comedy that explores one of the strangest true crime tales in recent history, the exploits of Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Reserve officer turned infamous burglar.

Ad

Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the film features Channing Tatum as Manchester and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025. It will be released in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025, courtesy of Paramount Pictures and Miramax.

The film features a talented creative cast, with Christopher Bear writing the music and Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Peter Dinklage, Juno Temple, and Uzo Aduba in the cast.

Roofman was filmed across Charlotte and Gastonia in North Carolina, USA, with most scenes shot on location to authentically capture the real-life settings of Jeffrey Manchester’s story.

Ad

Trending

Filming details of Roofman explored

Ad

Roofman was filmed exclusively in North Carolina, USA, and the production utilized real urban and suburban environments to reflect the film's blend of small-town quaintness and hard-edged realism. Large-scale staging was done in Charlotte, North Carolina, one of the state's most active production centers.

The downtown area of the city and its identifiable retail districts were allegedly used to recreate the shopping center in which Jeffrey Manchester took refuge during his fugitive period. The cast and crew used practical locations instead of sound stages to ensure a sense of authenticity in the setting of the story.

Ad

More scenes were shot in Gastonia, North Carolina, a smaller city just west of Charlotte. Gastonia's less busy streets and old-fashioned architecture were the ideal setting for the suburban sequences of the film, especially for Manchester's on-the-run scenes and those with his dealings with the local population.

It was shot over several locations in the state of North Carolina, showcasing both the city life and the more rural outskirts that give the state its unique mix of urban and rural lifestyles.

Ad

Read More: When will Maintenance Required premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

What happens in Roofman and who stars in it?

Roofman movie (Image Via Miramax)

Roofman shows the remarkable true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a veteran U.S. Army Reserve non-commissioned officer, who gained notoriety for his ingenious and daring robberies.

Ad

Nicknamed Roofman due to his tendency to sneak into McDonald's restaurants by way of the roof, Manchester's criminal life peaked when he escaped from prison by hiding under a transport bus and sought refuge in the walls of an abandoned Circuit City store near a still-operational Toys R Us.

The movie captures how he created a hidden world within the store, staying one step ahead of authorities while developing improbable bonds with the people around him.

Ad

The cast features Channing Tatum as Jeffrey Manchester, known for starring in 21 Jump Street, Magic Mike, and Foxcatcher. Kirsten Dunst plays Leigh Wainscott, a Toys R Us clerk and single mother, who is Manchester's confidante and love interest.

Ben Mendelsohn is Pastor Ron Smith, a moral balance to the tale who attempts to get Jeffrey on the path to redemption, while Peter Dinklage is Mitch, the manager of the store, whose suspicion and sympathy confuse the flight plan of the fugitive.

Ad

LaKeith Stanfield is Steve, Jeffrey's war buddy and unwilling accomplice, while Uzo Aduba is Eileen, Ron's wife. The cast also features Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Jimmy O. Yang, Lily Collias, and Tony Revolori.

Christopher Bear's score for the film contributes to the tension and emotional cadence of the story

Read More: Him (2025) soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

The movie is set to release on October 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More