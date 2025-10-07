Him (2025) soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Directed by Justin Tipping, the psychological sports horror film Him was released in theaters on September 19, 2025. The main cast features Marlon Wayans as the legendary quarterback Isaiah White and Tyriq Withers as Cameron Cade, a rising young quarterback. Julia Fox also stars as Elsie White, with supporting roles by Tim Heidecker and Jim Jefferies, among other cast members.

The story follows Cameron Cade, whose football dreams are put in jeopardy following an injury. His idol, the eight-time winner Isaiah White, invites Cam to his secluded property for intense, isolated training. As Isaiah's mentorship grows increasingly intense and manipulative, Cam is dragged into a sinister scheme, forcing him to confront how much he is truly willing to sacrifice to become the "Greatest of All Time" (G.O.A.T.).

The official soundtrack of the movie features an original score by BAFTA winner Bobby Krlic, along with a curated selection of hip-hop tracks, including notable artists such as Gucci Mane, Mobb Deep, Tierra Whack, Guapdad 4000, and Denzel Curry, whose song Him serves as the end-credits theme.

Complete list of songs and music featured in the Him (2025)

The film's original score as well as songs are available to stream on Apple Music or Spotify. Listed below are all the songs and music featured in the psychological sports horror film:

\_(ツ)_/¯ by Marlon Wayans

Lemonade by Gucci Mane

The Combine by Bobby Krlic

Live That Life by Maxo Kream

Goin' to the League! by Bobby Krlic

Shook Ones, Part II by Mobb Deep

Find Your Own Way to Glory by Bobby Krlic

Tip Toe by Tierra Whack

Swim by Guapdad 4000 featuring Mavi

Party on the Westside by LaRussell and Mike & Keys featuring Larry June

Cameron Cade by Bobby Krlic

One and Only Him by OG DAYV

Dead Body Alert by Bobby Krlic

GOAT by Sampa the Great

All the Glory…All the Defeat by Bobby Krlic

Italy by Maglera Doe Boy and ONDELIVE

The Physical by Bobby Krlic

CUT UP by Ovrkast

Bill Russell by Koran Streets

Elsie by Bobby Krlic

AIGHT? by Carl Angelo

Discipline by Bobby Krlic

Real Killers by Bobby Krlic

Blitz by Jean Dawson

The Opposite of a Mascot by Bobby Krlic

USFF Theme by Bobby Krlic

Killing Spree by Bobby Krlic

Him by Denzel Curry

What is Him about?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The film centers on Cameron Cade, a promising young quarterback whose career is threatened by a devastating brain injury. However, he gets a chance of recovery from his idol, legendary quarterback Isaiah White, who offers to train Cam at his isolated desert compound.

Isaiah's mentorship soon turns into a series of brutal physical and psychological tortures that force Cam into a dark, disorienting journey. Cam is compelled to decide how much he is ready to give up, both physically and figuratively, as he is exposed to the evil schemes of the team owners.

