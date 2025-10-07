Him (2025) soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Directed by Justin Tipping, the psychological sports horror film Him was released in theaters on September 19, 2025. The main cast features Marlon Wayans as the legendary quarterback Isaiah White and Tyriq Withers as Cameron Cade, a rising young quarterback. Julia Fox also stars as Elsie White, with supporting roles by Tim Heidecker and Jim Jefferies, among other cast members.
The story follows Cameron Cade, whose football dreams are put in jeopardy following an injury. His idol, the eight-time winner Isaiah White, invites Cam to his secluded property for intense, isolated training. As Isaiah's mentorship grows increasingly intense and manipulative, Cam is dragged into a sinister scheme, forcing him to confront how much he is truly willing to sacrifice to become the "Greatest of All Time" (G.O.A.T.).
The official soundtrack of the movie features an original score by BAFTA winner Bobby Krlic, along with a curated selection of hip-hop tracks, including notable artists such as Gucci Mane, Mobb Deep, Tierra Whack, Guapdad 4000, and Denzel Curry, whose song Him serves as the end-credits theme.
Complete list of songs and music featured in the Him (2025)
The film's original score as well as songs are available to stream on Apple Music or Spotify. Listed below are all the songs and music featured in the psychological sports horror film:
- \_(ツ)_/¯ by Marlon Wayans
- Lemonade by Gucci Mane
- The Combine by Bobby Krlic
- Live That Life by Maxo Kream
- Goin' to the League! by Bobby Krlic
- Shook Ones, Part II by Mobb Deep
- Find Your Own Way to Glory by Bobby Krlic
- Tip Toe by Tierra Whack
- Swim by Guapdad 4000 featuring Mavi
- Party on the Westside by LaRussell and Mike & Keys featuring Larry June
- Cameron Cade by Bobby Krlic
- One and Only Him by OG DAYV
- Dead Body Alert by Bobby Krlic
- GOAT by Sampa the Great
- All the Glory…All the Defeat by Bobby Krlic
- Italy by Maglera Doe Boy and ONDELIVE
- The Physical by Bobby Krlic
- CUT UP by Ovrkast
- Bill Russell by Koran Streets
- Elsie by Bobby Krlic
- AIGHT? by Carl Angelo
- Discipline by Bobby Krlic
- Real Killers by Bobby Krlic
- Blitz by Jean Dawson
- The Opposite of a Mascot by Bobby Krlic
- USFF Theme by Bobby Krlic
- Killing Spree by Bobby Krlic
- Him by Denzel Curry
What is Him about?
The film centers on Cameron Cade, a promising young quarterback whose career is threatened by a devastating brain injury. However, he gets a chance of recovery from his idol, legendary quarterback Isaiah White, who offers to train Cam at his isolated desert compound.
Isaiah's mentorship soon turns into a series of brutal physical and psychological tortures that force Cam into a dark, disorienting journey. Cam is compelled to decide how much he is ready to give up, both physically and figuratively, as he is exposed to the evil schemes of the team owners.
