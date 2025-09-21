  • home icon
  Where was Him filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Where was Him filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

By Sakshi Singh
Modified Sep 21, 2025 11:54 GMT
Him movie (2025) (Image Via Universal Pictures)
Him movie (2025) (Image Via Universal Pictures)

Him is one of 2025's most discussed entries in the sports-horror category, combining the high stakes of pro football with a chilling, surreal plot. Written and directed by Justin Tipping and produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, the film tries to combine the adrenaline of athletic drive with the unquiet mood of horror.

The film, released by Universal Pictures, hit Mexican cinemas on September 18, 2025, before opening in the United States a day later. With Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, and Tim Heidecker in the cast, Him explores deep into themes of sacrifice, legacy, and manipulation in sports.

But aside from its narrative, there has been a lot of interest how it was shot and how the production went down.

Him was filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, with additional exterior scenes shot at Spaceport America between April and May 2024.

All filming locations and production details of Him explored

Him movie (2025) (Image Via Universal Pictures)
Him movie (2025) (Image Via Universal Pictures)

Him was shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, and filming occurred from April 2024 to May 2024. The urban desert landscape of the city was the ideal setting for the film's remote training camp, a key location where much of the plot takes place.

The haunting space of the desert provided the film with a sinister tone, emphasizing isolation and mental collapse. Aside from Albuquerque, the production also utilized Spaceport America, which served as an exterior setting to lend the tale its eerie, sci-fi appearance.

The film was based on a script originally entitled Goat by writers Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, in reference to the sports abbreviation Greatest of All Time. Monkeypaw Productions acquired the project in 2022 along with Universal Pictures, with the script even reaching the 2022 Black List of top unproduced screenplays.

By January 2024, Justin Tipping had officially signed on as director, with Marlon Wayans set to star. Up-and-coming actor Tyriq Withers shortly afterwards signed up, and then in February, Julia Fox joined. Having a production budget of approximately 27 million, principal photography was completed by November 2024, keeping production on target for its release in September of 2025.

Accompanying the film's atmosphere was its music, which was scored by Bobby Krlic. Its soundtrack, which was dropped alongside the film on September 19, 2025, had features from artists such as Guapdad 4000, Tierra Whack, Jean Dawson, and Denzel Curry, whose song Him was the focal point.

What is Him about and who stars in it?

The movie is based on the life of Cameron Cam Cade, a young footballer whose aspirations of turning professional are thwarted by personal tragedy and the seduction of greatness. Following the death of his father and an assault that renders him concussed, Cam gets the opportunity to train under his idol, Isaiah White, a great quarterback played by Marlon Wayans.

The training occurs in a desert compound located far off the beaten path, where Cam is driven through more and more sadistic drills and subjected to macabre rituals, such as Isaiah's blood being used as an alleged booster.

Throughout the week, Cam learns the sinister truth: Isaiah belongs to a fabricated line of G.O.A.Ts. who achieve superhuman strength through ritual blood infusions. This discovery leads to a brutal confrontation between the two players, who have Cam defending not only his livelihood but his life.

The finale involves not only Cam confronting Isaiah but the controlling forces that play out within the football franchise, as well as his family's involvement with the corrupt system.

Cast includes Tyriq Withers as Cameron Cade and Marlon Wayans as Isaiah White. Julia Fox plays Elsie White, Isaiah's mysterious wife, and Tim Heidecker is Tom, Cam's manager. The rest of the supporting cast includes Jim Jefferies as Marco, Isaiah's physician, Naomi Grossman as Marjorie, a menacing fan and Don Benjamin as Cam Sr., Cameron's dad.

Supporting them are GiGi Erneta, Norman Towns, Maurice Greene, Guapdad 4000, and Tierra Whack.

Him was released in theatres on September 19, 2025.

