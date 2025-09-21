Where was Swiped filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Swiped is a biographical drama that chronicles the real-life journey of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the visionary behind the global dating apps Tinder and Bumble. Directed and co-written by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, the film was released on Hulu on September 19, 2025.

The plot follows Whitney's decision to create Bumble, an innovative platform that empowers women by giving them control of the initial interaction. Filming for Swiped took place at various locations across California, primarily in Los Angeles, which provides an authentic backdrop to the tech-centric story.

Swiped filming location and production details

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Swiped was filmed exclusively in California, with the filming locations being the cities of Los Angeles and Claremont. Los Angeles served as the main production base, providing the urban and corporate backgrounds necessary to portray the story of a tech startup. Scenes capturing office interiors, city streets, and various business settings were all shot within this bustling metropolitan area.

A significant portion of the filming also occurred in Claremont, California, specifically at Pomona College. The historic Alumni House, also known as Seaver House, provided a unique visual aesthetic. Principal photography of Swiped began on May 15, 2024, and wrapped on July 9, 2024.

The screenplay was co-written by director Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Bill Parker, and Kim Caramele. Lily James, who portrays the lead, also served as a producer alongside Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay. 20th Century Studios produced the film in association with Ethea Entertainment.

What is Swiped based on?

The film is based on the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the entrepreneur behind two of the most influential dating applications in the modern era: Tinder and Bumble. The movie follows her journey through the male-dominated tech world from her early involvement in the development of Tinder to her founding of the female-focused dating app, Bumble.

The story centers on her turbulent experiences that influenced her career, such as the reported sexual harassment and discrimination she faced while serving as a co-founder of Tinder. This movie also discloses a highly publicised lawsuit, featuring verbatim text from her former colleague and ex-boyfriend, Justin Mateen.

While it takes some creative liberties for dramatic effect, such as including the fictional character Tisha and certain fictionalized dialogues, the film's plot remains largely faithful to the key events of Wolfe Herd's story. It covers her rise to fame at Tinder, her subsequent ostracization and departure, and the founding of Bumble.

The movie also addresses her journey to becoming a self-made billionaire; however, it doesn't go into great detail on Bumble's corporate growth but focuses on personal and professional challenges. It presents an account of a woman who turned a deeply negative experience into a groundbreaking business venture.

Swiped is streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

