Where was Xeno (2025) filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The much-anticipated science fiction adventure Xeno finally hit U.S. theaters on September 19, 2025. Directed, written, produced, and edited by Matthew Loren Oates, the film has already drawn attention for its mix of heartfelt storytelling and classic sci-fi spectacle.Kevin Hart serves as co-producer, and production companies such as The Henson Company and HartBeat Productions are also on board.Xeno is about an adolescent girl who befriends an alien after it crash-lands in the desert, putting her in the sights of government officials and secrets that might change the destiny of two worlds.The movie lasts for 1 hour and 43 minutes and has already generated buzz for its subject matter of friendship, survival, and humanity. Xeno (2025) was filmed entirely in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, with production beginning on May 8, 2023.All filming locations of Xeno exploredXeno (2025) (Image via Blue Fox Entertainment)All of Xeno's filming was conducted in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. The main shooting commenced on May 8, 2023, utilizing the state's large desert landscapes to establish the film's tone. Albuquerque has long been the go-to filming location for television and film productions alike, due to its blend of contemporary infrastructure and wide natural backgrounds, and it relies heavily on this backdrop to create its realistic desert landscape. The shoot also stood to gain from New Mexico's increasing status as a center for film production, with the proximity of sound stages and crew services in the Albuquerque area. Desert location shooting was crucial to the film's story, as the crash-landing of the alien and the subsequent connection between the creature and its teenage hero are central to the plot.Matthew Loren Oates not only directed but also wrote, produced, and edited the movie, making it a very personal work. Kevin Hart came aboard as a producer through his HartBeat Productions logo, teaming up with other producers such as Shana Marie, Jesse Jensen, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Bryan Smiley, and Rameez Khan in bringing the movie to reality.The film was announced in April 2023, and casting announcements soon followed. On April 28, Lulu Wilson, Omari Hardwick, and Trae Romano were announced as cast, and Kevin Hart's participation was announced days later on April 30.The alien in the center of the narrative was realized by creature design experts, The Henson Company.Blue Fox Entertainment acquired the distribution rights in February 2025, making sure Xeno was seen by audiences all over the United States and Canada. Its theatrical release on September 19, 2025, has been an important milestone for both Hart and Oates, being an important addition to the sci-fi category for the year.What is Xeno about and who stars in it? It is a tale of friendship and survival. The narrative revolves around Renee, a teenage girl played by Lulu Wilson, who forms an extraordinary relationship with an alien when it crashes in the desert.As their bond progresses, government agents move in, forcing her to defend her new friend while discovering secrets that will transform the futures of both of them.The cast features Wilson as Renee in the main role, supported by Omari Hardwick as Jonathan Keyes, Paul Schneider as Chase, Wrenn Schmidt, and Trae Romano. The cast provides a blend of grounded work and emotional depth, which serves to balance the broader science fiction aspects of the movie.The movie was released on September 19, 2025.