Where is Sly Stone now? All about the subject of Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius)

Sly Stone, the iconic artist and former lead singer for Sly and the Family Stone, now resides in a secluded suburban area in Los Angeles, leading a low-key and quiet life. At 80 years of age, he has moved away from the spotlight after decades of fame and troubles.

As per the latest reports, Stone has been clean for almost four years, an important milestone that has enabled him to look at his troubled history from a fresh perspective through a new memoir Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin). Co-authored with Ben Greenman, the book gets into his life story, reporting both his musical brilliance and adversities such as addiction and homelessness.

Members of Stone's family have reported that he is faring well and is still a loving person notwithstanding his reclusive lifestyle. His daughter Phunne Stone described him as being "still talking trash" yet also kind and protective of others.

Questlove's documentary Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), is about his life and career. The documentary had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2025, and will be streaming on Hulu beginning February 13, 2025.

The rise and fall of Sly Stone

According to CBS News, Sly Stone, born Sylvester Stewart in 1943, rose to stardom during the late 1960s as the frontman of Sly and the Family Stone. The group was celebrated for its ground-breaking fusion of rock, funk, soul, and R&B, defying racial boundaries with its multicultural band members.

Hits such as "Everyday People" and "Dance to the Music" became anthems of the times.

Photo of Sly & The Family STONE - Source: Getty

According to the LA Times, as Stone's fame escalated, so did his battles with addiction. In his autobiography, he openly speaks of how cocaine was a major part of his existence, and there were instances of missed shows and eventually the collapse of the band by the 1980s.

Stone's public life diminished with time after a string of legal issues in the 1980s for possession of drugs. According to the LA Times, his situation worsened in the 2000s when he was reported to be living in a camper van and struggling financially after disputes over royalty payments left him without an income.

By 2011, he was homeless and living off welfare while relying on friends for necessities. Despite these challenges, Stone's musical legacy endures, influencing countless artists across genres.

Family support and recent developments

According to the LA Times, Sly Stone has recently experienced stability through the help of his family. His children have assisted him in keeping sober and moving away from undesirable influences. Phunne Stone described her attempts to drive away drug dealers from her father while he recovered.

Hippiefest 2015 - Source: Getty

Long-time manager Arlene Hirschkowitz affirmed that Stone has been sober since December 2021 and was pleased to see his improvement. His memoir was a comprehensive collaboration between him, Greenman, and Hirschkowitz spanning almost 300 interview sessions.

According to Variety, the memoir not only speaks about his life but also looks at his art and personal experiences. Moreover, Sly Stone's music has renewed interest as well.

Questlove's film Sly Lives, which is about his genius as well as the pressures that beset him as a Black musician, has raised awareness and might create even greater awareness of his music.

The legacy and potential future of Sly Stone

According to the LA Times, Sly Stone's influence on music continues to run deep. His genius for blending genres established a sound that appealed to many during a very transformative period in American history.

Photo of Sly & The Family STONE - Source: Getty

Despite his reclusive life today, there are whispers he still has music yet to be shared. Fellow musician and friend George Clinton has hinted that Stone has new music he wants to share.

While his fans honor his legacy in the form of documentaries and memoirs, there remains hope that Sly Stone will make further contributions to music in some form. His tale is a testament to strength in the face of adversity—a long-lasting one that many musicians struggling with the same issues can relate to.

