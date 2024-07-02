Where is Superman (2025) movie filmed? Two major filming locations explored

The highly anticipated Superman (2025) movie, officially titled Superman: Genesis, is being filmed at two major locations: downtown Cleveland, Ohio, and Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor, Ohio. Cleveland's Public Square and Superior Avenue have been transformed into the iconic DC city of Metropolis, featuring Superman and Lois Lane’s workplace, The Daily Planet.

Meanwhile, Headlands Beach State Park is doubling as a military base for pivotal scenes in the film. These filming locations have not only provided the perfect backdrop for the movie but have also brought economic benefits to the region.

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission notes that media sector activities have generated significant economic impact and job creation in Ohio. The excitement around the filming has drawn local attention and contributed to the area’s vibrant culture.

Exploring in detail the two major filming locations for Superman

The new film Superman (2025) by James Gunn was filmed mostly in Cleveland and Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor. Public Square and Superior Avenue, located in downtown Cleveland City, were transformed into the city of Metropolis with all its hustle and bustle.

Key locations such as The Daily Planet and several neighborhood businesses, including a bookstore, pizza shop, bakery, deli, etc., have been built to represent where he grew up.

At Headlands Beach State Park, a section of the beach will be closed off to shoot military base scenes. Headlands Beach State Park has a very different look from that of an urban environment like Metropolis, which contrasts well with some of the movie’s action-packed sequences. These diverse locations give the movie its versatility and make it feel real.

About the new Superman (2025) movie

The James Gunn directed film is a rebooted version of the Superman film series and is set to be the first film in the new DC Universe (DCU). Produced by DC Studios, it is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on July 11, 2025.

The movie narrates the story of Clark Kent/Superman (David Corenswet) as he tries to live two separate lives, one of a Kryptonian and the other of a human. It pays homage to Morrison and Quitely’s All-Star comic book series. Thus, with a modern twist, Genesis explores deep themes of identity, belonging, and heroism.

Exploring the cast list of the movie

The cast list of the movie includes:

David Corenswet – Clark Kent / Superman: A young journalist trying to balance his Kryptonian heritage and human upbringing.

Rachel Brosnahan – Lois Lane: A fiercely intelligent reporter for Daily Planet and a colleague of Clark Kent, who is also tough.

Isabela Merced – Hawkgirl: A superhero carrying wings and melee weapons that bring a new dimension to the group.

Edi Gathegi – Michael Holt / Mister Terrific: A superhero known for his brilliant mind and technological ability to invent things.

Nathan Fillion – Guy Gardner / Green Lantern: An abrasive intergalactic peacekeeper keeping his iconic bowl cut from the comics alive.

Anthony Carrigan- Rex Mason / Metamorpho: An archaeologist who became a super-hero after gaining powers through the transmutation of elements within his body into various forms.

María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer: A member of the Authority with abilities stemming from nanotechnology in her body.

Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher: Lex Luthor’s assistant and love interest, adding complexity to the villain's storyline.

Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen: A boyish young photographer for the Daily Planet and a colleague of Clark Kent.

Frank Grillo reprises his role as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn is expected to appear as Maxwell Lord, and Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El or Supergirl.

