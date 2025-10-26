Where is Susan Lorincz now? Details explored as Netflix drops The Perfect Neighbor

Netflix's movie The Perfect Neighbor tells the case of a sleepy town in Ocala, Florida, where a neighborhood argument turned into something deadly.

On June 2, 2023, Susan Lorincz shot and killed Ajike Shantrell, a loving mother of four. Long-standing tensions over kids playing in a nearby field, where Lorincz had regularly complained about noise and suspected trespassing, were the root cause of what seemed to be a fight between neighbors. After an argument with Lorincz's son that day, Owens went to her door to confront her, but the confrontation turned deadly.

Prosecutors argued that Lorincz's fear was irrational and unfounded, while she later stated that she fired in self-defense out of fear for her life. Susan Lorincz, now 61, has been incarcerated at Miami-Dade County, Florida's Homestead Correctional Institution for 25 years for manslaughter with a firearm.

Viewers can watch the documentary The Perfect Neighbor, released on 17 October 2025, now available on Netflix.

The Perfect Neighbor: What happened to Susan Lorincz?

Susan Lorincz, who was convicted of the killing of her neighbor Ajike Owens by shooting, is serving time at the Homestead Correctional Institution, a female prison in Homestead, Florida, within Miami-Dade County, as per People. The institution holds medium- and minimum-security prisoners and has rehabilitation programs, although there is no public information available concerning Lorincz's routine while housed there.

She has been serving a 25-year sentence for manslaughter with a firearm at the facility since November 2024. Lorincz's sentence was delivered on November 25, 2024, by Marion County Circuit Judge Robert Hodges, following her August 2024 conviction. The judge termed the shooting "very aggravated manslaughter" and "totally unnecessary" and dismissed objections concerning her childhood trauma and mental illness as excuses, according to WCJB.

Initial charges of culpable neglect, battery, and assault counts two and three were dismissed in the trial. On credit for time served, Susan Lorincz's estimated release date still stands at April 8, 2048, according to state records. She denied intending manslaughter, saying it "makes me sick," and reiterated claims that Owens and her children threatened her life on the day of the shooting, as WCJB reported.

Owens' family, including mother Pamela Dias, dismissed the apology as insincere. Lorincz's appeal of the conviction is ongoing, but no updates on its status have been reported as of October 2025, as per People.

The release of The Perfect Neighbor has renewed public interest in her case. This also prompted comments from Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, who described how it shows the reality as it is "all body cameras," in an interview with NewsNation on October 22, 2025.

The roots of the neighborhood dispute

The Perfect Neighbor (Image via Unsplash/ @ Zac Gudakov)

The dispute between Susan Lorincz and neighbors at Ocala's Quail Run apartment complex started late in 2022 and escalated over months. Lorincz, a lone resident who worked at home, frequently called the police regarding kids playing in a common field by her apartment. She complained of noise, claimed trespass, and said the children used racial epithets or threatened to harm her.

Between the shooting and January 2021, the deputies had responded to her calls more than 10 times, but never discovered any evidence of crimes except for minor disturbances. Neighbors described a different picture. Ajike Owens and other families said Lorincz was the one who started issues by yelling at Black children, using offensive language, and once waving a gun at them during playtime, as per Today.

In one February 2022 call, Lorincz said a neighbor's dog entered her yard and threw her "no trespassing" sign, leaving a mark, though officers saw no injury. The field was a common play area for games like football, welcomed by the property owner, but Lorincz viewed it as an invasion of her space.

Records show Lorincz made at least a dozen 911 and non-emergency calls, sometimes asking deputies for advice on handling "these people." Officers suggested earplugs or civil resolutions, noting the complaints seemed non-urgent. According to Today, Owens, a McDonald's manager and active community member, often joined the children in activities, fostering bonds among families.

Tensions peaked when Lorincz bought a handgun about a year before the shooting, citing safety concerns from prior run-ins. As per Today, the disputes highlighted everyday frictions in diverse housing, where shared spaces clashed with personal boundaries. No arrests were occurred from these early calls.

The Perfect Neighbor: The shooting and its immediate consequences

Susan shot Ajike in the chest (Image via Unsplash/ @ Tsvetoslav Hristov/ The Perfect Neighbor)

A normal play session turned violent on June 2, 2023. When Lorincz yelled at Owens' sons, who were ten and twelve years old, in the field, he allegedly used derogatory language and threw a roller skate that struck one boy's foot. Today claims that as the boys came over to discuss the incident and a misplaced tablet, she then swung an umbrella around at 1:10 p.m. to request an explanation.

Lorincz, who was barricaded in, called 911 initially, stating an angry female was attempting to gain entry and was threatening her life. The dispatcher said deputies were two minutes away and told her to remain safe. Within a matter of seconds of the two minutes, Lorincz discharged a single .380-caliber bullet through the closed door, striking Owens in the chest.

Owen's 10-year-old son was immediately next to the door. Owens fell on the porch. She was declared dead at AdventHealth Ocala Hospital. Lorincz remained in her home for 90 minutes before she yielded to approaching deputies, sobbing repeatedly that she believed Owens would kill her.

Lorincz invoked Florida's Stand Your Ground law, which authorizes the use of deadly force against perceived threats without the option to retreat. Arrest followed on June 6 after review with charges of manslaughter with a firearm. According to the People, the delay sparked protests in Ocala with demands for prompt justice.

The trial, sentencing, and lasting impact shown in The Perfect Neighbor

Lorincz received 25 years in prison (Image via Unsplash/ @ David Veksler/The Perfect Neighbor)

Lorincz's trial opened in August 2024 in Marion County Circuit Court, lasting several days. Prosecutors used bodycam footage from prior calls and the 911 audio to show a pattern of escalation, arguing Owens posed no real threat as she was unarmed and the door stayed locked. The defense highlighted Lorincz's anxiety and past trauma, claiming her fear was genuine under Stand Your Ground.

After less than three hours of deliberation, a six-person jury convicted her of manslaughter on August 16, 2024, as per Today. Sentencing followed on November 25, 2024, before Judge Robert Hodges. Lorincz received 25 years in prison, with the judge calling the act "completely unnecessary" despite her remorseful apology in court.

She told Owens' family the loss saddened her, but they referred to her words as meaningless. According to People, Lorincz's appeal is still pending. According to Today, Owens' children now reside with their grandmother, Pamela Dias. At the same time, Lorincz reiterated heartbreak and denied intent in her first prison interview, which she gave to WCJB-TV in September 2025.

By October 24, 2025, the Netflix movie The Perfect Neighbor, which used uncut video to examine prejudice and policy shortcomings, had taken the world by storm. Dias advocated for Stand Your Ground reforms and established a fund for bereaved families.

