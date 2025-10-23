"Cause of this tragedy will be revealed": Vladimir Kramnik claims to have contacted police to investigate Daniel Naroditsky's death 

Former world champion Vladimir Kramnik recently shared an update on the death of chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky. For context, Kramnik took to X on October 19, 2025, and suggested that Naroditsky's passing stemmed from substance abuse. He added that Daniel's behavior on his Twitch streams seemed &quot;strange,&quot; and that &quot;sleeping pills&quot; were somehow involved.Three days later, on October 22, Kramnik stated that the reason behind Daniel Naroditsky's death must be &quot;investigated&quot;:&quot;Without a doubt, this recent tragedy should be investigated by police; there are too many huge financial interests involved to be sure about it being just an incident. I am ready to provide all information required. Thanks.&quot; Most recently, on October 23, he announced that he had taken the initiative to find out more about the case, reaching out to the Charlotte police directly:&quot;I have contacted the Charlotte police Department and asked them to investigate the death of Daniel, providing them some additional info. Hope will be done, and real truth about the circumstances and cause of this tragedy will be revealed, despite all attempts to hide it.&quot;Vladimir Kramnik @VBkramnikLINKToo high price paid, but if I was the only person shouting about obvious long term problems of Danya becoming alarming, requiring urgent measures from people around, while &quot;friends&quot; only cared about hiding it and erase evidence, its rotten to the coreThroughout the drama, Vladimir Kramnik has claimed that he has always been looking out for Daniel Naroditsky, saying that he was the only person who took notice of the grandmaster's &quot;obvious long-term problems&quot;: &quot;Too high price paid, but if I was the only person shouting about obvious long term problems of Danya becoming alarming, requiring urgent measures from people around, while &quot;friends&quot; only cared about hiding it and erase evidence, its rotten to the core.&quot; FIDE reportedly opens an investigation against Vladimir Kramnik in relation to Daniel Naroditsky's deathFide Statement on Kramnik byu/CatassTropheec inchessReports now indicate that the International Chess Federation (FIDE) is looking into Vladimir Kramnik's statements on Daniel Naroditsky's death and will impose disciplinary action on the former world champion.In an official statement released on October 22, FIDE included Kramnik in a discussion relating to a &quot;lack of respect, public harassment, or bullying&quot;: &quot;At the same time, I reaffirm that FIDE will take appropriate action in any case where a lack of respect, public harassment, or bullying is observed within the chess community. We all share responsibility for ensuring that our sport remains a space of integrity, respect, and humanity values that must always prevail over hostility and division.&quot;Through Match TV, Vladimir Kramnik announced that he would be filing a lawsuit against FIDE following their statement.In other news, Emil Sutovsky, the CEO of FIDE, made a post on X following the death of Daniel Naroditsky in which he condemned Vladimir Kramnik’s remarks as &quot;appalling and outright shameful.&quot;