Where was The Death of Snow White filmed? All shooting locations explored

The Death of Snow White is a new horror and dark fantasy film directed by Jason Brooks. It is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025. The movie is a retelling of the classic Grimm Brothers' fairy tale. Sanae Loutsis features as the lead character of Snow White, who runs into the dark forest to evade her step-mother, the Evil Queen, played by Chelsea Edmundson.

The film uses special effects and doesn't hesitate to include violence to convey its story. It brings the story to life realistically and maturely. The Death of Snow White was shot in numerous places, with some of those being located in Washington and Idaho.

The locations were all chosen deliberately to supplement the ominous and dystopian ideas behind the film. The filming locations were significant to the plot as they helped establish the tone of the film. The filmmakers and production team made sure that every landscape and building represented the nature of the scene and contributed to the realism of the film.

Filming locations of The Death of Snow White

Woodinville, Washington

A major part of the movie was filmed in Woodinville, Washington, due to its beautiful forests and green landscapes. The dense woodlands prove to be an ideal backdrop for the dark forest. The location offered a mysterious and scenic isolation, perfect for building tension in a horror movie.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle's urban setting, combined with its rainy climate, made it an ideal location for filming. The historic buildings and their contemporary design enhanced the haunting and dystopian-themed fairytale. The presence of lakes, abandoned buildings, and coastlines only added to the versatility in filming locations.

Bothell, Washington

Bothell, located just north of Seattle, has a suburban and small-town charm to it. Its wooded trails and villages served as a perfect location for the queen's castle and the rest of the kingdom. The quaint streets and villages shown in the movie could have been filmed in this location. Moreover, Bothell's outskirts could serve as the dwarves' hidden cottage in the middle of the woods.

Idaho, USA

After the majority of the filming was wrapped up in Washington, the production moved to Idaho. The rugged mountains and barren, remote terrains helped intensify the film's unsettling atmosphere. The location was ideal for filming a lot of the action-packed battle scenes that take place in the movie.

Production, direction, and cast details

Jason Brooks directed The Death of Snow White with a unique vision as compared to Disney's classic fairytale. Principal photography for the movie began in Washington in early 2024 before production shifted to Idaho in mid-August 2024.

The movie was produced by Shawn Loutsis, Kody Newton, and Naomi Mechem-Miller. Andrew Scott Bell was responsible for the music in the film, while Kody Newton also served as the official cinematographer, and Naomi Mechem-Miller served as the makeup and special effects coordinator.

The main cast of The Death of Snow White includes:

Sanae Loutsis as Snow White

Chelsea Edmundson as The Evil Queen

Tristan Nokes as The Prince

Meredith Binder as The Evil Witch

Risa Mei as Pollen

Ali Chapman as Arsta

Jeremy Hallam as Dozer

Dillon Moore as Sunny

Michael DeSantos as Grimwald

Colin Miller as Beau

Eric Pope as Tiny

Kelly Tappan as The Good Queen

Jason Brooks as Huntsman Gunnar

Tyler McKenna as The King

The Death of Snow White hits theatres on April 18, 2025.

