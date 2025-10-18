Where was The Mastermind filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Set in 1970s New England, The Mastermind follows J.B. Mooney (Josh O’Connor), a suburban family man and former carpenter who embarks on an ambitious but poorly conceived art heist in the Massachusetts town of Framingham. However, his reckless scheme soon backfires, causing his simple life to fall apart rapidly.

Directed by Kelly Reichardt, the film's cast also features Alana Haim, Hope Davis, John Magaro, Gaby Hoffmann, and Bill Camp, among others, in supporting roles. The Mastermind was released in the U.S. on October 17, 2025, after its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2025.

Though the film's story is set in Massachusetts, the principal photography was held in Ohio, in downtown Cincinnati (including the Red Fox Grill at Sixth & Sycamore, and blocks around City Hall) and in Hamilton and Middletown neighbourhoods.

While not a true story, The Mastermind was inspired by the real-life 1972 art theft at the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts. During the real robbery, thieves made off with masterpieces including two works by Gauguin, a Picasso, and a Rembrandt. However, in the film's plot, the subjects of theft are Dove’s Tree Forms (1932), Willow Tree (1937), Tanks & Snowbanks (1938), and Yellow Blue Green Brown (1941).

The Mastermind filming locations and production details

1) Cincinnati, Ohio

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/MUBI)

The production used this site for filming most of the outdoor scenes. The crew reconstructed the appearance of the late 1960s and early 1970s by transforming several city blocks, especially those around Cincinnati City Hall, and adding period-appropriate details.

Local media confirmed that the elaborate set dressing, which featured vintage buses and cars, included the staging of crowd and protest scenes. These locations played a key role in setting up the exterior shots and public areas intended to depict the fictional government and museum buildings of New England in the 1970s.

2) Red Fox Grill

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/MUBI)

Another notable filming location for The Mastermind was the Red Fox Grill, which is situated at the corner of Sixth and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. The production teams set up several shots outside this neighborhood eatery, which is situated at 232 E 6th St.

The property's mid-century storefront and its history as a downtown mainstay since the 1960s made it the perfect choice for the movie's requirement for minimal, authentic period detail. The diner's exterior provides a key glimpse into the daily life of the community against which the heist takes place.

3) Hamilton, Ohio

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/MUBI)

Some of the filming also took place in Downtown Hamilton, which is located in Ohio. The commercial core along Third Street was the primary filming location used by the production team. During the production in early November 2024, the street's commercial exterior was transformed to temporarily create a 1970s backdrop.

4) Middletown, Ohio

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/MUBI)

The Mastermind filming also took place in the Barbara Park section of Middletown, Ohio, which added to the story's suburban settings. Residents in the area, especially those near Lamberton Road and Corta Via, had received notices for a shoot scheduled, which would last approximately a week in mid-October 2024.

Local police were also involved in aiding traffic control at the scenes, confirming that this residential area was used to capture the everyday life and surroundings of the characters, likely serving as the home's backdrop for Josh O’Connor’s family man protagonist.

