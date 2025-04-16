Where was The Ugly Stepsister filmed? All shooting locations explored

The body horror film, The Ugly Stepsister (Norwegian: Den stygge stesøsteren), was released in theatres across Norway on March 7, 2025. It starred Lea Myren as Elvira and Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Agnes, her stepsister. The film also featured other characters, including Ane Dahl Torp as Rebekka, Flo Fagerli as Alma, Isac Calmroth as Prince Julian, and Malte Gårdinger as Isak.

The Ugly Stepsister is a modern and twisted retelling of the Cinderella story and chronicles Elvira going to extreme lengths to compete with her stepsister, Agnes.

Since its release, viewers have been curious about the movie's filming locations. The film experiments with several gothic styles and uses locations that fit its description. The movie was primarily filmed in Poland in locations such as Lubiąż Abbey and Gołuchów Castle.

Filming locations for The Ugly Stepsister

Gołuchów Castle, Poland

The Gołuchów Castle in Poland was one of the primary filming locations for the movie (Image via Goluchow Castle Museum)

One of the locations featured predominantly in The Ugly Stepsister is Gołuchów Castle, situated in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland. The exteriors of the location have been used to film several important scenes for the movie.

About the place: Gołuchów Castle was built in the 16th century between the years 1550–1560 for the voivode of Brześć Kujawski, Rafał Leszczyński. The castle was used as a residence as well as a defensive structure to ward off enemies.

Lubiąż Abbey, Poland

Lubiąż Abbey in Lubiąż, Poland, was also one of the locations used for filming the movie (Image via Pixabay)

Lubiąż Abbey, situated in Lubiąż, Poland, is the other location predominantly featured in The Ugly Stepsister. The sequences that depict dancing and parties are filmed here.

About the place: Lubiąż Abbey, established in 1175 and de-established in 1810, is a former Cistercian monastery located in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland. It is one of the largest abbeys ever made.

About the film

The Ugly Stepsister was written and directed by Emilie Blichfeldt, known for How Do You Like My Hair? (2013) and Sara's Intimate Confessions (2018). The cinematography for the film was handled by Marcel Zyskind, while Olivia Neergaard-Holm served as the editor.

Jesper Morthorst, Maria Ekerhovd, Lizette Jonjic, and Christian Torpe produced the movie. The production companies associated with the film were Mer Film, Lava Films, Motor (DK), and Zentropa. It was distributed by Scanbox Entertainment.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"Follows Elvira as she battles against her gorgeous stepsister in a realm where beauty reigns supreme. She resorts to extreme measures to captivate the prince, amidst a ruthless competition for physical perfection."

Critics' reception of the movie

The Ugly Stepsister has been well received by critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received a 97% approval rating based on 63 critics' reviews. The consensus reads:

"Taking a hammer and chisel to a quintessential fairy tale, The Ugly Stepsister's masterful application of gore and subversion are the stuff that nightmares are made of."

On Metacritic, the film has also received a positive response from critics. It has received a metascore of 71 out of 100, considered generally favorable. On IMDb, the film has received 7.2 stars out of 10 based on 450 reviews.

