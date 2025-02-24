Where was To Catch a Killer filmed? Filming locations and other production details explored

Shailene Woodley and Ben Mendelsohn's To Catch a Killer premiered in theatres on April 21, 2023. A FBI procedural that would make fans of any murder mystery or cat-and-mouse theatrics happy, the film is a grim and tense look into a difficult investigation. It is directed by Argentine filmmaker Damian Szifron, who makes his English-language debut here in a script that was written by him and Jonathan Wakeham.

The film's story is centered in a single city. The film itself is presented to be in Baltimore, but it actually wasn't shot in the American city, but rather a whole different country altogether. Swept up in ice, the film uses its location to effectively tell its story.

To Catch a Killer is primarily filmed in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

While To Catch a Killer might be set in Baltimore, the entirety of the Shailene Woodley-starrer was shot in Canada. Set in the largest city in the province of Quebec and the second largest city in Canada, Montreal was the only location that the film was shot in. Originally, the film was set to be shot in Atlanta in May 2019, but the entire production was then shifted to Canada in 2021.

Montreal was originally discovered in 1642 and is named after Mount Royal. Being one of the largest cities in the country, it is the commercial capital of Canada and has also had many important events take place there. Much of To Catch a Killer's outdoor sequences are shot in the city, while the sequences taking place in the FBI station are shot indoors in Montreal's buildings as well.

The film also takes place during winter, where Baltimore is completely covered in snow. As Canada is primarily known for having heavy snowfall, the snow engulfed streets of Montreal help portray that really well.

What is To Catch a Killer about?

To Catch a Killer is a crime thriller directed by Damian Szifron from a script written by him and Jonathan Wakeham. The movie focuses on the character of Eleanor Falco, played by Shailene Woodley. The film follows her as she arrives onto a crime scene on New Year's Eve where a sniper shot more than two dozen people in a high-rise building while they were celebrating.

This leads to a massive investigation where the FBI gets involved as well. While being questioned about what she saw there, Falco is brought into the FBI team by special agent Geoffrey Lammark, who is played by Ben Mendelsohn, as he is impressed by her deduction skills.

As they further get into the conspiracy of why the shooter carried out his attacks, they soon realize that there is something deeper at play here and that the sniper is set to attack people soon. The film also stars Ralph Ineson, Rosemary Dunsmore, Jovan Adepo, and more.

Where to watch To Catch a Killer?

Fans can tune in for To Catch a Killer on as it is streaming on Netflix in the United States of America and on Now TV in the United Kingdom. However, to watch the film, viewers will require a valid subscription to the service.

If viewers already have a subscription, then the film will be available to them at no further cost.

If readers have already watched the film, let us know what you thought about the film in the comments section.

