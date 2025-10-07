Where was V/H/S/Halloween filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

V/H/S/Halloween is the newest installment in the lengthy found-footage horror franchise, weaving several short stories together into an eerie anthology. Directed by seven directors, Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, Micheline Pitt-Norman, R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry, Paco Plaza, and Anna Zlokovic.

The movie is the sequel to V/H/S/Beyond (2024) and the eighth installment of the V/H/S franchise. Directed by Bloody Disgusting and Shudder Original Films, V/H/S/Halloween was released at Fantastic Fest on September 19, 2025, before it was made available to stream on Shudder on October 3, 2025.

The movie is framed as a series of interlinked horror shorts based on Halloween, with each installment being experienced through unsettling found footage.

V/H/S/Halloween was filmed in Pomona, California, and at Zio Studios in Burbank, California, where a special bog set was built for the Home Haunt segment directed by Micheline Pitt-Norman and R.H. Norman.

Filming locations of V/H/S/Halloween explored

V/H/S/Halloween (Image Via Shudder Original Films)

Shooting for V/H/S/Halloween was mainly conducted in Pomona, California, and at Burbank, California-based Zio Studios. Pomona, a city in Los Angeles County, offered the real suburban setting required for the Halloween atmosphere of the film.

At the same time, the Home Haunt segment, which was directed by Micheline Pitt-Norman and R.H. Norman, was shot on a specially built bog set built in the second-story space of Zio Studios.

This set was created to simulate a haunted maze setting, complete with massive practical effects built by makeup legend Rick Baker, An American Werewolf in London alumnus.

The decision to film in Burbank and Pomona allowed directors to capture the balance between true suburban horror and high-production fantasy that characterizes the movie.

Combined, these California sites offered the versatility necessary to capture a variety of settings, from dark suburban houses to supernatural, contained environments, while sustaining the foreboding atmosphere of the anthology.

What is V/H/S/Halloween about and who stars in it?

V/H/S/Halloween interweaves six frightful tales, with a frame story shared among them called Diet Phantasma, directed by Bryan M. Ferguson. The story revolves around a malevolent soda corporation experimenting with a new product containing poltergeists, with monstrous and supernatural results.

Some of the standout segments of the film include:

Coochie Coochie Coo by Anna Zlokovic, where two high school girls experience a Halloween night with a vengeful maternal ghost.

Ut Supra Sic Infra by Paco Plaza, a Spanish horror short on possession and ritual breakdown in the course of a police investigation.

Fun Size by Casper Kelly, a dark interpretation of trick-or-treating that uses candy as tools for terror.

Kidprint by Alex Ross Perry, about the owner of a video store whose fascination with true-crime fiction pushes them into a grotesque discovery.

Home Haunt by Micheline Pitt-Norman and R.H. Norman, which is about a family's ghost ride attraction that actually comes alive.

The crew of the movie includes dozens of actors throughout its anthology format. Some notable performances include Jeff Harms, Sarah Nicklin, and Noah Diamond in the Home Haunt feature, as well as Stephen Gurewitz and Carl William Garrison in Kidprint.

Some other actors seen include Teo Planell, María Romanillos, Samantha Cochran, Natalia Montgomery Fernandez, and Lawson Greyson, to name a few.

The movie was released on October 3, 2025 and is distributed by Shudder.

