Where to watch The Conjuring: Last Rites? Streaming details explored

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the latest and the last entry in the multi-picture Conjuring horror franchise. The 2025 supernatural thriller, directed by Michael Chaves, reunites fan favorites paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

Based on the true-life Smurl haunting case, the movie opened in theaters in September 2025 and is now available to stream at home. For the fans looking to immerse themselves into another terrifying case with the Warrens, The Conjuring: Last Rites is now available to stream, rent, or buy online.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is available to stream on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home, and will arrive on HBO Max around November 21, 2025 according to a report by Forbes on Oct 07, 2025.

The movie continues the line of one of horror's highest-grossing franchises, launched in 2013 by James Wan, with The Conjuring: Last Rites, Warner Bros. concludes the series.

Streaming details of The Conjuring: Last Rites explored

The Conjuring: Last Rites can now be streamed on major video-on-demand platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home. They can either buy the movie for $24.99 or rent it for $19.99.

After renting, users get 30 days to begin streaming the movie and 48 hours to complete it upon playing. This provides fans with much flexibility to enjoy the frightening conclusion from their own homes.

For fans who like to own a physical copy, The Conjuring: Last Rites will come out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 25, 2025. The home release will feature bonus material exclusive to home viewing, including behind-the-scenes features: Last Rites: An Era Ends (8:45), The Conjuring: Crafting Scares (8:40), and Michael Chaves: Believer (7:04) that explore the production of the movie and look back at the franchise's ten-year legacy.

Because the movie is released by Warner Bros. Pictures, it will subsequently become available on HBO Max (rebranded as Max) later on. Warner Bros. tends to include its theatrical releases on the service between 60 and 100 days from when they are first released in theaters. D

Depending on this release timeframe, the movie should come to HBO Max between early November and mid-December of 2025 as per the report by Forbes.

What happened in The Conjuring: Last Rites and who starred in it?

The Conjuring: Last Rites takes place in 1986 Pennsylvania, where Ed and Lorraine Warren try to defeat a demon that haunts a family residence. The movie takes a flashback into decades prior, in 1964, when a pregnant Lorraine has a chilling experience with an accursed antique mirror, ending up hospitalized and miraculously bringing her stillborn baby, Judy, back to life.

Twenty-two years after that night, grown-up Judy is drawn into a haunting that brings her parents out of retirement and back into action.

The Smurl family, Jack, Janet, and their four daughters, become victims of a vengeful haunting after their move into their new Pennsylvania home. The Warrens, struggling with Ed's deteriorating heart condition and Lorraine's psychic fatigue, are reluctantly called upon to intervene after their daughter Judy's visions, which confirm the demon's association with the cursed mirror of the family.

What ensues is a countdown as the Warrens re-engage with the same malevolent entity they conquered decades earlier, testing their faith, family, and legacy in the extreme.

The movie features Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as Lorraine and Ed Warren, roles which have served as the franchise's anchor since 2013. Mia Tomlinson takes on Judy Warren, their psychic-sensitive daughter, while Ben Hardy plays Judy's fiancé, Tony Spera.

The rest of the cast features Steve Coulter as Father Gordon, Rebecca Calder and Elliot Cowan in the possessed Smurl parents, while up-and-coming actors Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, and Molly Cartwright play their children.

The film also features cameo appearances from real-life paranormal experts Tony Spera and Judy Warren, and surprise returns from past Conjuring stars, including Lili Taylor, Mackenzie Foy, Frances O’Connor, Madison Wolfe, and Julian Hilliard, tying together the cinematic universe that began over a decade ago.

The movie was released in theatres on September 5, 2025.

