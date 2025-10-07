Love Never Dies fame actor Ben Lewis dies at 46

Ben Lewis, recognized mainly for his part in Love Never Dies, has passed away at 46 after a two-year struggle with bowel cancer. His passing was verified on October 6, 2025, in Sydney, amidst family. The announcement came from his close friend and TV presenter Todd Woodbridge, who honored him on Instagram, referring to him as,“one of the great humans.”Born in London on September 28, 1979, and brought up in Australia, Ben Lewis hailed from a family profoundly involved in music and theater. His father, Michael Lewis, is an opera vocalist, and his mother, Patricia Price, was an opera artist and eventually head of vocal studies at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).His sibling, Alexander Lewis, is likewise an opera singer. Ben went to Newington College and subsequently studied at the University of Sydney before focusing on acting as a career. He studied at the Royal College of Music in London on a Lend Lease scholarship and subsequently at WAAPA, where he met his spouse, actress Melle Stewart.Lewis rose to prominence as The Phantom in Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. The 2011 Australian production, filmed by Universal Pictures, brought him international recognition and led to his return as The Phantom in the West End from 2017 to 2018. His stage credits included Urinetown, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Spamalot, A Little Night Music, Forbidden Broadway, Candide, Company, and The Bodyguard. He also appeared in McLeod’s Daughters and EastEnders.Ben Lewis and his legacy in musical theatreBen Lewis and his wife Melle Stewart share a joyful moment outdoors. (Image via Todd Woodbridge/Instagram)Lewis’s career extended across twenty years and demonstrated his versatility as both a singer and an actor. In 2012, he received the Judith Johnson Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical at the Sydney Theatre Awards for Love Never Dies and was nominated for a Helpmann Award. In addition to performing, he gained recognition for guiding emerging artists and remaining engaged in the theatre community despite his diagnosis in 2024.After his wife, Melle Stewart, experienced a stroke in 2021 due to a rare vaccine-related issue, Lewis took on the role of her full-time caregiver. Friends and coworkers frequently mentioned his calm demeanor and steadfastness during her healing, portraying their bond as one of shared support and profound affection.Tributes pour in for Ben Lewis View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTributes poured in from across the theatre world. Todd Woodbridge shared memories of their friendship on Instagram, while Andrew Lloyd Webber posted on Instagram, praising Lewis’s “huge personal success in the role” to The Phantom of the Opera. Lewis’s brother, Alexander, launched a GoFundMe campaign in 2024 to help cover his medical treatment, which raised over $180,000. Despite extensive care, the illness became incurable.Ben Lewis passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, confirmed by his sister-in-law Christina O’Neill. He is survived by his wife Melle, his parents Michael Lewis and Patricia Price, and his brother Alexander. The family has asked for privacy as they mourn.