Tina and Ike Turner’s son, Grammy winner Ike Turner Jr., dies at 67

Ike Turner Jr., the son of Tina Turner and Ike Turner, has died at the age of 67. Tina's niece, Jacqueline Bullock, confirmed the late Queen of Rock 'n Roll's son has passed away while at a hospital in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 4, 2025, a day after his 67th birthday. Bullock shared the news in a statement shared on October 5, per Page Six, saying:&quot;It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner Jr. Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.&quot;Bullock also shared some anecdotes, remembering her cousin's childhood and his talents for playing various instruments. Ike Jr. is a Grammy-winning sound engineer who, according to Bullock, ended up helping run the recording studio his father founded, Bolic Sound Studios. He won a Grammy for Traditional Blues Album for Risin' with the Blues in 2007.Jacqueline Bullock also said that the family appreciated the outpouring of condolences they received following the news, but is requesting privacy for everyone at this time. While she didn't share Ike Turner Jr.'s cause of death in the statement, she confirmed to TMZ that her cousin passed away from kidney failure.She also told the outlet that Ike Jr. had been battling with severe heart issues for years and suffered a stroke early in September 2025.More about Ike Turner Jr., Tina and Ike Turner's son, who passed away at 67Ike Turner Jr. is Ike Turner's biological son from a previous relationship with Lorraine Taylor. Tina Turner adopted him and his brother, Michael, at a young age during the music legend's marriage with Ike Turner from 1962 to 1978. In an interview with The Daily Mail in 2018, Ike Jr. said that Tina and his father raised him from the age of two.Tina and Ike Turner (Image via Gai Terrell/Redferns)She also talked about Tina Turner in the interview, including their relationship when he was still young and after Tina and Ike Turner separated. He said:&quot;She's the only mother I've ever known. But I haven't talked to my mother since God knows when—probably around 2000. I don't think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either.&quot;According to Ike Jr. at the time, the singer had distanced herself from the part of her life when she was still married to Ike Turner. He also talked about his childhood and being &quot;raised by housekeepers&quot; because both his parents were &quot;gone 11 months out of a year.&quot;Besides running his father's recording studio, as he said in his Daily Mail interview, he said that he also went on the road with his parents. Per The Mirror UK, Ike Turner Jr. also briefly worked as a sound engineer for Tina Turner after her split with his father. However, his father didn't like it and &quot;beat [him] in the head with a nickel-plated .45 pistol,&quot; per Daily Mail.Ike Turner Jr. was arrested on dr*g possession charges two weeks before Tina Turner's passing in May 2023, per E! News. He was reportedly taken into custody in Alvin, Texas, for possession of crack coc**ne and tampering with evidence.