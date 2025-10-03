Chicago Med season 11 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Chicago Med season 11 premiered on October 1, 2025, and continues the medical drama at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The season is available to watch on NBC at 8/7c and will be streaming the next day on Peacock.Fans can expect the series to maintain its reputation of bringing thrilling medical emergencies, tough decisions, and character arcs. Season 11 of Chicago Med continues to follow the lives of doctors and nurses in the Emergency Department of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.This season has some people that fans really like coming back, along with some new names. People like S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, and Jessy Schram, who play the main characters, really step up in their parts.Sharon Goodwin, Dr. Daniel Charles, and Dr. Dean Archer are some of the important characters in season 11 of Chicago Med. Each has their own problems and life stories.Chicago Med season 11: Full list of main castS. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon GoodwinSCAD aTVfest 2020 - The Windy City Trifecta: Dick Wolf's 'Chicago' (Source: Getty)S. Epatha Merkerson plays the role of Sharon Goodwin, who serves as the Chief of Patient and Medical Services at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. In Chicago Med season 11, Goodwin continues to navigate hospital politics while ensuring the welfare of patients.S. Epatha Merkerson is an actress who spent 17 years portraying Lt. Anita Van Buren on Law &amp; Order. She has earned critical acclaim for her role in the TV movie Lackawanna Blues, which won her an Emmy Award.She has appeared in several other TV series, including Deception, Poker Face, and Here and Now. Merkerson has also been a part of films like Lincoln and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles&quot;The Bear&quot; Cast and Producers Dinner (Source: Getty)Oliver Platt plays Dr. Daniel Charles, who is Gaffney's Chief of Psychiatry. In Chicago Med season 11, he continues to guide patients and colleagues through complex mental health challenges.He's been in movies like Lake Placid, Frost/Nixon, and The Three Musketeers. He got Emmys for his work on TV shows like The West Wing and Nip/Tuck. Fans may also know him from The Bear, where he played Uncle Jimmy.Steven Weber as Dr. Dean ArcherProject Angel Food's Lead With Love 5 Year Anniversary Special (Source: Getty)Dr. Dean Archer, played by Steven Weber, is the no-nonsense physician in Gaffney's Emergency Department.Steven Weber became famous as Brian Hackett on the series Wings. He later worked in a lot of different types of movies and TV shows. Some of his other well-known TV parts are in 13 Reasons Why, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and NCIS: New Orleans. Weber also played the lead role in the miniseries The Shining and has been in many movies.Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah AsherYWCA-GLA 2022 Phenomenal Women Award Celebration Honoring First Responders (Source: Getty)Dr. Hannah Asher (played by Jessy Schram) is an OB/GYN attending at Gaffney who faces numerous personal and professional challenges in Chicago Med season 11. Her unexpected pregnancy in the previous season adds complexity to her life as she must navigate her relationship with the father while dealing with difficult medical cases at work.Jessy Schram is well-known for her role as Hannah Griffith in Veronica Mars and for starring in Falling Skies. She gained further recognition for her recurring role as Cinderella in Once Upon a Time. Schram's other notable TV roles include Life, Last Resort, and Nashville.Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch RipleyMitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) in season 9 episode 3 of Chicago Med (Image via NBC)Luke Mitchell plays the character of Dr. Mitch Ripley, who is an emergency physician at Gaffney who quickly becomes a fan favorite for his calm demeanor and quick thinking under pressure.Luke Mitchell is an Australian actor who gained recognition for his roles in Home and Away and Neighbours. In the U.S., he is best known for his role as Lincoln Campbell in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Mitchell has also appeared in Blindspot, The Tomorrow People, and Big Sky. Supporting Cast in Chicago Med season 11 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe other cast of Chicago Med season 11 includes -Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin LenoxDarren Barnet as Dr. John FrostMarlyne Barrett as Maggie LockwoodConor Perkins as Dr. Zach HudginsHenderson Wade as Dr. Loren JohnsonWhat is Chicago Med season 11 all about?In season 11 of Chicago Med, the staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center has to deal with new problems and concerns. Doctor Caitlin Lenox is dealing with a bad medical report, and Dr. Hannah Asher is coming to terms with her surprise pregnancy. The season picks up where the last one left off.All the released episodes of Chicago Med season 11 are currently streaming on NBC.