What time will Chicago Med season 11 release on NBC? U.S. release timings explored

The doctors and nurses at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center are prepared to step into new roles as Chicago Med season 11 approaches. The long-running medical show returns with new complications, interpersonal struggles, and intersections that will test the mettle of the staff.

The previous season left a number of storylines in the air, including Dr. Hannah Asher's thorny pregnancy situation, Dr. Ripley's personal quandaries, and Sharon Goodwin's efforts to keep the hospital afloat while facing issues of budget and politics. Fans will also see the long-awaited appearance of Dr. Will Halstead, who will return for a guest appearance after an absence since season 8, bringing the old dynamics back into play.

With the show reaching its 200th episode milestone, Chicago Med season 11 will feature some high-stakes updates to the high-stakes medical efforts of the series as well. The latest season will air on NBC on October 1, 2025.

Chicago Med season 11 release date and time

A still from Chicago Med (Image via NBC)

Life at Gaffney Medical Center has never been easy, and Chicago Med season 11 promises more crises, heartbreaks, and revelations. With loose ends from season 10 set to be tied up, including Asher's pregnancy secret, Lenox's health issues, and departmental rearrangements, the new season sets out to test the staff to their limits.

Fans may be eager to know when they can view new episodes. Chicago Med season 11 premieres on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

All release timings in the US include:

Timezone Release date Release time Pacific Time (PT) October 1, 2025 5 pm Mountain Time (MT) October 1, 2025 6 pm Central Time (CT) October 1, 2025 7 pm Eastern Time (ET) October 1, 2025 8 pm

Where to watch Chicago Med season 11?

A still from Chicago Med (Image via NBC)

Chicago Med season 11 will be a major milestone for the One Chicago universe as it celebrates its 200th episode this season. Although the actual episode number hasn't been officially confirmed, the show typically releases around 20–22 episodes per season.

The initial episode will be broadcast on NBC. The broadcast network will keep its usual One Chicago launch going by broadcasting new episodes weekly on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET. For those without a cable subscription to NBC, the episodes can be seen through various online live TV providers like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or FuboTV.

Episodes will also be available to stream the following day on Peacock. Subscribers can opt for either an ad-supported version for $5.99/month or an ad-free version for $11.99/month. Bundle discounts and student pricing are also available via Peacock.

What to expect from Chicago Med season 11?

Chicago Med season 11 is set to explore deeper into the lives of Dr. Hannah Asher, Dr. Ripley, Dr. Marcel, Sharon Goodwin, and others as they work through new professional and personal issues. Viewers can look forward to the hospital experiencing even more strain from internal budgeting stress and changing leadership issues, especially with Sharon Goodwin dealing with administrative pressures.

In a recent press junket, showrunner Allen MacDonald opened up about what fans could expect from Dr. Will Halstead in the coming season.

"When I started this job, I went back and I watched all the episodes, and I fell in love with Dr. Will Halstead very quickly. He was one of the characters I knew that I wanted to bring back. It took some time and some working out, but we have brought him back. It's for more than one episode. He is stopping by Gaffney to visit old friends with Owen, and that's all I'm comfortable saying right now," he said, as published on September 29, 2025, by CinemaBlend.

Though Nick Gehlfuss will return as Dr. Will Halstead, longtime cast member Marlyne Barrett will be exiting the series for personal reasons. The first episode is said to feature a dramatic medical crisis when a boy named Hudson Collins, following a traumatic incident, becomes a key character to tie together past and present plots.

Chicago Med season 11 is set to premiere on NBC on October 1, 2025.

