7 Matthew McConaughey movies to watch if you loved him in ‘The Lost Bus’

The latest Matthew McConaughey movie that fans have been raving about is The Lost Bus, which premiered on Apple TV+ earlier this month. Based on a non-fiction novel by Lizzie Johnson, it boasts a fast-paced narrative that revolves around the 2018 Camp Fire. McConaughey plays Kevin McKay, a bus driver expecting to have a normal day, only to be faced with the deadliest fire in California history.

Directed by Paul Greengrass, it also stars America Ferrera, Ashlie Atkinson, Yul Vazquez, and others. One big reason this Matthew McConaughey movie has generated interest among cinephiles is that it incorporates a real-life event that made headlines back in the day. McConaughey and America have received praise for the depth and vulnerability they bring to their roles.

Like The Lost Bus, there are other Matthew McConaughey movies, mentioned on this list, that put the actor's impressive versatility on full display.

Killer Joe, Bernie and five other Matthew McConaughey movies that celebrate his skills and adaptability

1) Sahara (2005)

Bookworms should check out this Dirk Pitt action-adventure movie (Image via Paramount Movies)

This Matthew McConaughey movie by Breck Eisner is an adaptation. It is based on Clive Cussler's best-selling novel that features the beloved character, Dirk Pitt. In the movie, Pitt (McConaughey) is searching for a lost Civil War battleship, and during one of his dives, he comes across Penélope Cruz's Eva Rojas, a WHO doctor investigating the cause of a wide-spreading plague.

It isn't easy to personify a popular fictional character held in high regard by readers, but fortunately for McConaughey, he is able to capture the charming, witty and larger-than-life aura of Dirk Pitt. This Matthew McConaughey movie is ideal for movie lovers who enjoy adventure-heavy narratives layered with entertaining action sequences that keep them invested till the end.

Where to watch: Sahara can be streamed on HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Fans who enjoyed the show should check out this well-made movie (Image via Official Facebook Page)

When people think of Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer, they automatically connect it to the 2022 TV show starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. However, this adaptation came first. In this Matthew McConaughey movie by Brad Furman, criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller is hired to defend a wealthy client. But when he investigates, he starts to believe that his client is not telling the truth.

McConaughey does a good job of capturing Mickey's inner turmoil as he wrestles between his duty to protect his client and his desire to ensure that justice is served. The fact that this Matthew McConaughey movie did not distort the writer's original vision, simply to add more drama or intrigue, will be welcomed by bookworms who are fans of Connelly's work.

Where to watch: The Lincoln Lawyer is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

3) Bernie (2011)

The movie will appeal to viewers who are fans of true crime (Image via Detour Filmproduction)

This Matthew McConaughey movie is based on real events, much like The Lost Bus. Directed by Richard Linklater, it focuses on the case wherein Marjorie Nugent, an 81-year-old millionaire, was murdered by Bernhardt Tiede, aka Bernie, her 39-year-old companion.

In the movie, Jack Black plays Bernie, and Shirley MacLaine portrays Marjorie. McConaughey dons the role of Danny Buck Davidson, an arrogant district attorney. The mockumentary format helps this Matthew McConaughey movie stand out.

It is evident from the get-go that the movie benefits from clever casting, with Black and McConaughey really committing to their on-screen personalities. It is a tall order to infuse humor into true crime, but Linklater somehow manages to get the balance just right.

Where to watch: Bernie can be viewed on Apple TV+, Prime Video, Tubi and Roku.

4) Killer Joe (2011)

This Matthew McConaughey movie has several unexpected twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats (Image via Official Movie Website)

The interesting thing about this Matthew McConaughey movie is that the story seamlessly evolves over the course of its runtime. Directed by William Friedkin, it is based on a play by Tracy Letts. In the lead is McConaughey, who plays Joe Cooper, a detective who moonlights as a contract killer.

He is approached by Emile Hirsch's Chris Smith, who needs money to pay a debt he owes. He then makes a plan with his father and sister to hire Cooper to kill his own mother to collect the $50,000 life insurance policy. But several complications arise that they don't see coming.

McConaughey is most definitely the star of the show. The way he embodies the duality of his character is proof of his dynamic range. Even though there is a lot happening in this Matthew McConaughey movie, no scene is without purpose, and it all comes together for a satisfying finale at the end.

Where to watch: Killer Joe is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and MUBI.

5) Mud (2012)

Mud thrives on impactful performances by the main cast (Image via Official Movie Website)

This coming-of-age Matthew McConaughey movie was well-received by critics for its intelligent screenplay and character development. Directed by Jeff Nichols, Mud revolves around the story of two teenagers who come across a fugitive on the run and decide to help him. In addition to McConaughey, the movie stars Reese Witherspoon, Tye Sheridan, Jacob Lofland, and more.

It is interesting to note that this Matthew McConaughey movie does not employ any dramatic or over-the-top tactics to hold the viewer's attention. Instead, the focus is on developing a meaningful story that highlights realistic and complex characters. It is also impressive that this movie marks Sheridan's first leading role, and yet the young actor never falters in his performance.

Where to watch: Mud can be streamed on Prime Video, MUBI, and Apple TV+.

6) Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

This Matthew McConaughey movie boasts emotional performances and a moving screenplay (Image via Official Facebook Page)

This Matthew McConaughey movie, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, brings the story of Ron Woodroof to the screen. After Woodroof is diagnosed with AIDS, he realizes that receiving the right treatment is difficult due to the stigma attached to HIV. He then proceeds to smuggle unapproved pharmaceutical drugs and eventually sets up the "Dallas Buyers Club" to help follow patients.

In this Matthew McConaughey movie, the actor went through a considerable physical transformation to stay true to the role, and it certainly paid off. His determination to do everything in his power to stay alive strikes a chord with the audience. Due to the subject matter, Dallas Buyers Club isn't an easy, light-hearted watch, but it does still have its uplifting moments that make it worth watching.

Where to watch: Dallas Buyers Club can be viewed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

7) Interstellar (2014)

This sci-fi movie benefits from Nolan's distinctive vision (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Aside from Dallas Buyers Club, this award-winning Matthew McConaughey movie reestablished the actor's reputation as one of the most skilled actors in the industry. McConaughey plays Joseph Cooper, aka Coop, a widowed NASA pilot who has to find a new planet for humans with the help of a team of researchers.

The movie also stars Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, and Ellen Burstyn, among others. The dystopian premise enticed cinephiles to experience the movie on the big screen, and so during its initial theatrical run, Interstellar grossed over $681 million worldwide.

With Christopher Nolan in the director's chair, it is not surprising that visual storytelling is one of the highlights of the movie. But what makes the movie-watching experience really enjoyable is the well-written narrative that is equal parts thrilling and thought-provoking.

Where to watch: Interstellar is available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

These Matthew McConaughey movies are proof that the 55-year-old actor is only getting more adaptable and creative with age, and fans can certainly expect this seasoned actor to deliver more hits in the future.

