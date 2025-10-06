“If Nic puts something on paper”: Matthew McConaughey talks about a potential return to True Detective with Woody Harrelson

Matthew McConaughey has commented on the persistent rumors regarding a potential True Detective reunion with Woody Harrelson. In an interview released on October 3, 2025, McConaughey mentioned to NME that even though conversations have occurred with series creator Nic Pizzolatto, a script has not yet been developed. The actor made it clear that any comeback would hinge on the quality of the content, emphasizing that the first season established an exceptionally high benchmark.

The True Detective actor also talked about his six-year hiatus from acting and his recent comeback in The Lost Bus, helmed by Paul Greengrass. He mentioned that,

“If Nic puts something on paper that Woody and I think is good enough, it wouldn’t even be a choice. We would look at it and go, ‘It must happen.’”

McConaughey disclosed that a compelling script was necessary for him to return to acting and that this same criterion would influence his choice regarding True Detective. He stressed that both he and Harrelson would only come back if the story met the quality of their initial season. The original 2014 show remains one of television’s most acclaimed crime dramas, and fans continue to hope for Rust Cohle and Marty Hart’s return.

Matthew McConaughey on what would bring him back

Nic Pizzolatto (L) and Matthew McConaughey pose at the after party for the premiere of HBO's True Detective season 3 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In his conversation with NME, Matthew McConaughey confirmed that there has been interest from all sides but made it clear that the project remains in the early stages.

“There’s excitement, yes, but I haven’t seen a script yet,”

he said.

“When I [originally] read True Detective, everything that came out of Rust Cohle’s mouth was white-hot. The script was on fire so the execution [of a sequel] must go another step.”

The actor explained that both he and Woody Harrelson have spoken with Nic Pizzolatto about potential ideas, but no formal plans are in place.

“We’re keen on the idea but it’s nothing more than an idea,” McConaughey said.

Reports indicated that Pizzolatto talked about an idea with McConaughey earlier this year, but neither HBO nor the production team has verified any progress.

The inaugural season of True Detective, developed by Nic Pizzolatto, was broadcast by HBO in 2014 and centered on detectives Rust Cohle and Marty Hart as they examined a string of ritualistic killings in Louisiana. Matthew McConaughey and Harrelson’s acting garnered high praise, and the series received several Emmy nominations.

Although the anthology has persisted with fresh casts and narratives, such as the latest season True Detective: Night Country featuring Jodie Foster, audiences have repeatedly shown a desire for a reunion of the original pair. McConaughey’s comeback would rely solely on whether the new screenplay fulfilled the artistic expectations of the original.

At the same time, True Detective season 5 is in the works with showrunner Issa López, and filming is anticipated to start later this year. Currently, McConaughey is still promoting his latest movie The Lost Bus, accessible on Apple TV+, while remaining open to a True Detective reunion.

