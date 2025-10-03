The Lost Bus: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Lost Bus is a survival drama that recounts a real-life story from the 2018 Camp Fire in California. The film highlights the journey of a school bus driver, a teacher, and children who faced one of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history. Directed by Paul Greengrass and co-written with Brad Ingelsby, it is adapted from Lizzie Johnson’s non-fiction book Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire.

The Lost Bus cast includes acclaimed actors, newcomers, and even real family members of one of the lead stars. The story not only follows those who were inside the bus but also expands to officials, residents, and responders who worked under extreme conditions. This makes the film an ensemble-led narrative rather than a single-character survival tale.

Who plays who in The Lost Bus?

Matthew McConaughey as Kevin McKay

Matthew McConaughey attends a Special Screening of Apple Original Films' The Lost Bus at The Curzon Mayfair (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

The school bus driver who takes responsibility for the children during the wildfire evacuation. His character is based on the real Kevin McKay, who drove the bus through the fire. McConaughey is best known for Dallas Buyers Club, which earned him an Academy Award, and Interstellar, where he played astronaut Cooper. He has also starred in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Magic Mike, The Gentlemen, and most recently appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine.

America Ferrera as Mary Ludwig

America Ferrera attends a Special Screening of Apple Original Films' The Lost Bus at The Curzon Mayfair (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

The teacher who supports McKay and the children during the escape. Her role combines real-life accounts of teachers who were on the bus. Ferrera is recognized for Ugly Betty, for which she won an Emmy, and for her performance in Barbie. She also starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films, Real Women Have Curves, and voiced Astrid in the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy.

Yul Vazquez as Ray Martinez

Yul Vazquez attends the Build Series to discuss the Netflix show 'Russian Doll' at Build Studio (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

A Cal Fire division chief coordinating on-the-ground firefighting efforts. Vazquez is known for Captain Phillips, where he worked previously with director Paul Greengrass, as well as for Severance and Russian Doll. His career spans roles in Bad Boys II, Amigo, The Infiltrator, and Narcos: Mexico. He is also a Tony Award–nominated stage actor and has a background in music as a guitarist for the bands Urgent and Diving for Pearls.

Ashlie Atkinson as Ruby Bishop

Ashlie Atkinson attends the premiere of The Lost Bus during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

The bus depot dispatcher who communicates with McKay as the fire advances and provides critical updates while the bus attempts to escape. Atkinson is known for BlacKkKlansman, where she portrayed Connie Kendrickson, and for her role as Janice in Mr. Robot. She has also starred in The Gilded Age, Inside Man, and And Just Like That.

Levi McConaughey as Shaun McKay

Levi Alves McConaughey attends the premiere of The Lost Bus during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

Kevin’s son, played by Matthew McConaughey’s real-life son, in his acting debut. In the film, Shaun represents the family ties Kevin is determined to protect during the fire. Levi auditioned independently without initially revealing his last name, showing his interest in starting an acting career.

Kay McConaughey as Sherry McKay

Matthew McConaughey and mother Kay McConaughey (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)

Kevin’s mother, portrayed by Matthew McConaughey’s real mother. She previously appeared in Richard Linklater’s Bernie as a townsperson. At the age of 93, her inclusion in The Lost Bus is notable for adding generational depth to the cast and underlining the real family dynamics within the film. She has also made television appearances and continues to support her son’s projects through cameo roles.

Additional characters and guest stars in The Lost Bus

(L to R) Oliver Glasner, Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Paul Greengrass and Steve Parish attend a Special Screening of Apple Original Films' The Lost Bus (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

Kate Wharton as Jen Kissoon – A Cal Fire battalion chief.

– A Cal Fire battalion chief. Danny McCarthy as Matt McKenzie – A teacher

– A teacher Spencer Watson as Elliot Hopkins – A responder involved during the fire.

– A responder involved during the fire. Nathan Gariety as Toby – A supporting role.

– A supporting role. Gary Kraus as Sheriff Thomas – The sheriff during the evacuation.

– The sheriff during the evacuation. Kimberli Flores as Linda – A local resident.

The cast also includes cameo appearances by real survivors such as John Messina, Beth Bowersox, and Sean Norman, who appear as themselves. Their presence in the film adds authenticity by showing the real people who lived through the Camp Fire. These cameos highlight the direct connection between the dramatization and the true events that inspired it.

What is The Lost Bus about and where to watch it

The Lost Bus based on school bus driver Kevin McKay and teacher Mary Ludwig as they navigate a bus filled with children through the fast-moving 2018 Camp Fire. The Camp Fire became the deadliest wildfire in California’s history. The story captures their efforts to ensure the survival of 22 children and recounts real events adapted from Lizzie Johnson’s reporting.

The Lost Bus had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5. It was released in select U.S. theaters on September 19 and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on October 3, 2025. A home release on DVD and Blu-ray is expected in December 2025.

