Why won’t there be The Gilded Age season 3 episode 9? Explained

For fans expecting more of the Russell family and the van Rhijns, unfortunately, there won't be The Gilded Age season 3 episode 9 releasing on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The series concluded last week, on August 10, with episode 8, titled My Mind Is Made Up. The season was always billed to have only eight episodes.The episode count and release schedule were confirmed a long time ago, even before season 3 premiered on HBO Max on June 22. Unlike the first season, both seasons 2 and 3 were set at eight episodes each. While the hit period drama is ending for the time being, fans can rest assured that The Gilded Age will return with another installment.HBO recently confirmed that the show will be back for a new season with most of the main cast, including Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga, and Louisa Jacobson, set to return.What happened in The Gilded Age season 3 finale? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe season 3 finale brought both good and bad news for The Gilded Age characters, especially for the Russell family, who reunited for Bertha's grand ball in Newport. Despite Mrs. Astor's objections, Bertha successfully ended the stigma of inviting divorced women, even persuading Mrs. Astor to attend the ball in the end.The Gilded Age season 3 also left Bertha with good news about Gladys and her life as the new Duchess of Buckingham. She appears happy with the Duke, cementing Bertha's belief that she knew that it would be for her own good if Gladys married the Duke. Moreover, Gladys revealed that she is pregnant. However, the good news was covered by the tragedy unfolding in her own marriage.George has made up his mind about not returning to their home. He will stay at the Union Club when he returns to New York despite Bertha helping nurse him to health after the shooting incident and despite attending the ball like a happy couple. Larry will be staying at the Union Club, too, leaving Bertha alone at the house.Meanwhile, Larry and Marian came to somewhat of a truce after their engagement drama. They appeared to be taking their relationship slower instead of rushing into marriage. Dr. Kirkland, on the other hand, received a generous reward from George Russell and decided to propose to Peggy in the middle of the dance floor at Bertha's ball.Is The Gilded Age returning for another season?A still from the series (Image via Max)While there won't be The Gilded Age season 3 episode 9, it doesn't mean that the series is ending. It's only a temporary pause for the Julian Fellowes period drama, as HBO has recently confirmed The Gilded Age season 4. The renewal news came ahead of The Gilded Age season 3 finale on August 10.The pickup comes with the Head of HBO Drama Series and Films and EVP of HBO Programming, Francesca Orsi, acknowledging the show's &quot;undeniable viewership,&quot; especially in its third season. According to The Wrap, The Gilded Age season 3 finale brought around 2.7 million viewers, up by 88% from the season 3 premiere.Orsi also teased that they have &quot;grand ambitions&quot; for the characters and promises that the fourth season will be a &quot;thrilling&quot; one. While there is no release date for season 4 yet, Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector are expected to return, as are most of the main cast members. That includes Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Denée Benton, and more.Catch all eight episodes of The Gilded Age season 3 streaming on HBO Max. The complete installments of seasons 1 and 2 of the period drama can also be watched on the platform with a subscription.