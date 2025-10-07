Ozzy Osbourne shares his final thoughts before passing in the upcoming documentary, Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now records the musician’s final reflections before his passing. The documentary covers his health struggles, studio work and last performances. It does not reveal every private moment. The film presents interviews, studio footage and family scenes that outline his final years.
The two-hour Paramount+ film was directed by Tania Alexander. It covers events from 2019 to 2025, including a 2019 fall, surgeries and a Parkinson’s diagnosis. It shows studio sessions with Andrew Watt and the making of Patient Number 9. It includes Sharon Osbourne and family. Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now premiered on October 7, 2025.
Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now reveals health struggles
The film shows a 2019 fall that led to spinal surgery and long hospital stays. Aimee Osbourne says,
“He was in hospital for weeks. He was in great discomfort and really grieving, and I think just in a lot of shock, also traumatised, to fall like that.”
The documentary documents further operations. Sharon Osbourne says surgeons removed plates and screws after initial work the family describe as overly aggressive. The film records blood clots, pneumonia and sepsis during recovery. It shows studio sessions with Andrew Watt that helped Ozzy out of low moods.
Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now captures his final reflection
The film follows preparations for the July 5, 2025 Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham. In the documentary, Ozzy tells Sharon,
“After this gig, I’m looking forward to hanging up my microphone and spending some time with you. After this gig, we’re free.”
He adds,
“I didn’t think I was going to live past 40. I shouldn’t have lived past 40, but I did. If my life’s coming to an end, I really can’t complain. I’ve had a great life.”
The documentary shows his nervousness and emotions before the show. Ozzy says,
“I’m nervous. It’s my last hurrah, so it’s going to be pretty emotional for me up there. I just hope I don’t think of Sharon when I’m up there, ‘cause then the tears will start coming.”
He also reflects on his life and faith, stating,
“Death’s been knocking at my door for the last six years, louder and louder. And at some point I’m gonna have to let him in.”
He admits his biggest fear was losing Sharon first, saying,
“I’ve also said to Sharon, don’t you dare go before me. If she does, I won’t be too far behind. I live for the woman.”
In another scene, Ozzy remarks,
“If it wasn’t for Sharon, I wouldn’t be here now. I wouldn’t be sober. I’d be six foot under without a shadow of a doubt.”
The film captures these moments as he accepts the end of his touring life and expresses gratitude for his family. Excerpts from his memoir Last Rites discuss heart arrhythmia and a blocked valve. In the memoir he wrote,
“It’s always life-or-death.”
The film and memoir outline repeated hospital stays and procedures to stabilise cracked vertebrae. The film closes with a family montage and footage of the funeral procession at the family’s request. Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now records his final chapter with first‑hand accounts and verified medical details.