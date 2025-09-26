10 Best Celebrity Guest Appearances on South Park

South Park has shocked viewers for decades with its bold humor. The animated series never holds back from making fun of anything or anyone. Since 1997, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have formed a comedy empire. Their series tackles social issues with sharp wit. South Park often targets renowned figures in unexpected ways. The show has featured Kanye West, Tom Cruise, and several other stars as cartoon characters.

Ad

But sometimes real celebrities actually voice characters on the series. The guest appearances create some of the funniest moments. Famous musicians, actors, and personalities have all joined the South Park family.

They often play different characters or themselves. The series's willingness to mock everyone makes these collaborations unique.

They often play themselves or completely different characters. The show's willingness to mock everyone makes these collaborations special.

10 surprising celebrity guest appearances in South Park

10) Jennifer Aniston as Miss Stevens

Ad

Trending

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Jennifer Aniston brought star power to South Park in 1999. She voiced Miss Stevens in Rainforest Shmainforest. At the time, Aniston was mainly recognized for Friends. Her South Park role displayed a different side. Miss Stevens starts as an excited environmentalist leading a school trip.

Ad

By the end of the episode, Miss Stevens turns into an angry woman towards nature. Aniston's performance shocked fans of Friends. The contrast between her jolly TV persona and this bitter character made it hilarious.

9) George Clooney as Sparky

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

George Clooney made South Park history with his eccentric guest role. He voiced Stan's pet dog Sparky in Big Guy Al's Big Gay Boat Ride. This was one of South Park's initial episodes. Clooney was already a major movie star at this time. But instead of playing a human character, he barked as a dog. The whole performance consisted of yelps and dog sounds. This casting choice became iconic among fans. Clooney later returned to voice Dr. Gouache in South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

Ad

8) Bill Hader as Alec Baldwin

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Bill Hader brought his comical flair to South Park several times. His best appearance was voicing Alec Baldwin in Let Go, Let Gov. The episode mocked celebrity scandals and social media. Baldwin's character suffers from homophobic thumbs that tweet hurtful messages.

Ad

This compels him to promote a new device named Shitter. The device broadcasts individual thoughts directly to the internet. Hader accurately captured Baldwin's mannerisms and voice. His performance made a bezerk premise even funnier.

7) Radiohead as Themselves

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Radiohead appeared in one of South Park's most unexpected episodes. Scott Tenorman Must Die featured the band as themselves. The episode displays Cartman getting big revenge on an older kid named Scott.

Ad

Cartman tricks Scott into consuming chilli made from his own parents. Then Radiohead shows up to witness Scott's breakdown. The band members mock the crying boy instead of comforting him. This adds a final shocking twist to Cartman's elaborate revenge scheme. Radiohead's small appearance accurately fits the episode's dark humor.

6) Robert Smith as Himself

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Robert Smith saved South Park from destruction. He appeared in Mecha-Streisand during the first season of the show. Barbra Streisand becomes a huge robot monster threatening the city. The boys desperately require help to stop her rampage. Chef suggests summoning Robert Smith for assistance.

Ad

Smith transforms and becomes a big moth creature. He battles Mecha-Streisand in an epic Kaiju-style combat. The absurd premise became one of season one's highlights. Smith's inclusion fulfilled creator Trey Parker's dream.

5) Korn as Mystery Solvers

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The metal band Korn joined the show for a Halloween episode. They appeared in Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery as themselves. The episode parodies Scooby-Doo cartoons with the band depicting mystery solvers. Korn investigates missing corpses and pirate ghosts around the city.

Ad

Their intense approach to silly supernatural events creates consistent humor. The band members voiced themselves and embraced the parody entirely. The episode also featured their new music Falling Away from Me.

4) Multiple Musicians in Chef Aid

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show gathered an incredible musical lineup for Chef Aid. The episode featured Ozzy Osbourne, Meat Loaf, Elton John, and others. These stars performed at a benefit concert for Chef. Every musician brought their own personality to the series.

Ad

Elton John sang a heartwarming song named Wake Up Wendy. Ozzy Osbourne bit Kenny's head off in a stereotypical manner. The diverse musical styles created uniqueness for every fan. The episode spawned an actual album with several other artists.

3) Elon Musk as Himself

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Elon Musk had a recurring role in the 12th season of South Park. He appeared as himself across different episodes during a crucial story arc. The season dealt with online identity exposure and internet trolling. Musk runs SpaceX and offers to help characters escape Earth.

Ad

His facilities became crucial to the main plot of the season. Musk voiced himself and adapted to the show's satirical take on his personality. Having him voice several episodes was not common for celebrity guests. Most stars only appear once, making Musk's elaborate role special.

2) Pewdiepie as Himself

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The YouTube phenomenon, PewDiePie, brought the internet culture to the show. Felix Kjellberg appeared as himself in two consecutive episodes. The plot explored how individuals prefer watching games over playing them. Kyle's brother, Ike, would rather see Pewdiepie's gaming videos than play real games. This irritated Kyle and created family conflict.

Ad

The episodes examined transforming entertainment habits among young people. Pewdiepie was excited to be featured on such a popular show. His appearance allowed South Park to stay relevant to younger viewers.

1) Sia as Lorde (Randy Marsh)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show delivered one of its best running jokes with the Lorde subplot.The series revealed that Randy Marsh was secretly the pop star Lorde. The performer Sia voiced the musical performances as Randy's alter ego.

Ad

This twist became one of the show's most beloved narratives. Randy's double life as a teenage pop sensation was accurately absurd. Sia's vocal performance of Push became very popular. The song worked both as a South Park parody and authentic music. This collaboration demonstrates how South Park creates lasting pop culture moments.

South Park continues attracting big celebrities for guest appearances. These collaborations create exceptional moments that fans discuss for decades. The series's unique blend of humor and satire makes every celebrity cameo entertaining and memorable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More