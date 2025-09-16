Where to watch the Americana movie? Streaming details explored

Americana is a crime thriller written and directed by Tony Tost, distributed by Lionsgate. It had its world premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) in March 2023. The film was theatrically released in the US on August 15, 2025. The movie revolves around several characters who are involved in the perilous quest for a rare Lakota ghost shirt on the black market of South Dakota.

According to Forbes, Americana will be released digitally through PVOD on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, and will be distributed by Lionsgate. it is expected to appear on major digital platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and YouTube. Prime Video currently has the movie available for preorder at $14.99; individual listings for Apple TV and Vudu have not officially been made. The runtime of the film is 107 minutes.

Blu-ray and DVD for Americana are to be released on October 28, 2025. Streaming on Starz is anticipated to take place between late December 2025 and early January 2026, with other availability to stream anticipated to be released at a later time.

Streaming and digital availability of Americana

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Lionsgate Movies)

Americana is expected to be available with PVOD platforms, though some details remain unconfirmed:

Amazon Prime Video : The movie is currently listed for pre-order at $14.99, with rental pricing at $9.99.

: The movie is currently listed for pre-order at $14.99, with rental pricing at $9.99. Apple TV (iTunes) : The film is expected to be part of the PVOD rollout. Titles on Apple TV can generally be purchased for around $14.99 to $24.99 or rented for a lower price. The platform typically offers 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, and multiple subtitle options.

: The film is expected to be part of the PVOD rollout. Titles on Apple TV can generally be purchased for around $14.99 to $24.99 or rented for a lower price. The platform typically offers 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, and multiple subtitle options. Fandango at Home & YouTube: Depending on the device and region, availability is variable. Prices are usually in line with other platforms. Availability is anticipated, with pricing to align with other platforms.

Pricing and platform details are subject to confirmation. Viewers are advised to check each service for the most accurate information.

About the Americana movie

Americana centers on Penny Jo Poplin (Sydney Sweeney), a shy waitress with dreams of a better life, who partners with Lefty Ledbetter (Paul Walter Hauser), a troubled war veteran, to retrieve a priceless Native American artifact.

Their journey sets them against a brutal criminal played by Eric Dane, an antiquities dealer portrayed by Simon Rex, and a respected indigenous community leader (Zahn McClarnon). Pop star Halsey also appears as a mysterious woman with a hidden past.

Before the film’s SXSW debut, director Tony Tost explained his vision for the story and how the Ghost Shirt shaped the narrative. In an interview with Script Magazine, he said:

“In terms of the Ghost Shirt, obviously, it’s a MacGuffin, because it’s what everybody’s after. But it’s also not a MacGuffin, because it’s real. And it has a real history, and there’s a real trauma attached to it.”

Tost emphasized the timeless style he wanted to achieve:

“I wanted the movie to feel like it always existed. From the score to the lens choice to how it was edited, the goal was to capture that 70s vibe.”

He also spoke about how his poetry background influenced his screenwriting approach:

“For me, screenwriting is strictly writing images, and almost in a way that dialogue should always be subservient to the images. The perfectly written script for me is you turn off the sound and you can follow every beat of the story.”

Tost drew from his own life experiences when shaping the film’s themes:

“I’m interested in America as an idea, as a reality, and the kind of tension between the two that comes up a lot. Class is a big thing. I grew up blue-collar, in trailer parks, my parents were day and night custodians at my elementary school and were the president and secretary of their labor union.”

Beyond its thrilling storyline, Americana combines Western grit with the layered suspense of a crime epic.

