Where to watch Caught Stealing? Streaming details explored

Caught Stealing is an adaptation of the 1992 novel by Charlie Huston, offering a high-octane, neo-noir thriller set in the underbelly of Manhattan. It was released in the United States on August 29, 2025, after its world premiere on August 7, 2025, in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. The film is available for rent or purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the cast is led by Austin Butler as Hank Thompson, with Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, and Matt Smith in key supporting roles. The story revolves around Hank Thompson, a former baseball player turned bartender in New York City. His simple life spirals into chaos when he agrees to look after a friend's cat.

Unknown to him, Hank finds a hidden key attached to the cat’s carrier, which instantly places him in the crosshairs of a vicious mobster and forces him to engage in an unexpected violent struggle for survival. This key essentially opens a storage locker owned by Russ, who has stored millions of dollars in cash within it. Thus, Hank is thrust into a relentless spiral of betrayal, bloodshed, and desperate survival on New York’s streets.

How to stream Caught Stealing: platforms, rentals, and purchase options

Viewers can rent or purchase the film on the following platforms:

Apple TV

Amazon Prime Video

Fandango At Home

YouTube Movies

The mentioned platforms are offering the film at a rental price for $19.99 and on a one time purchase at $24.99. The film is also scheduled for a physical release on November 11, 2025, across DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD formats.

Who is in the cast of Caught Stealing?

A still from the film (Image via Prime Video)

Listed below are all the cast and characters in Caught Stealing:

Austin Butler as Hank Thompson

Griffin Dunne as Paul

Dominique Silver as Lisa

Shaun O'Hagan as SPO

Action Bronson as Amtrak

Jake Bentley Young as College Kid

Zoë Kravitz as Yvonne

Kitty Lawrence as Miss Kitty

Matt Smith as Russ

George Abud as Duane

Mike Francesa as Mike and the Mad Dog(voice)

Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo as Mike and the Mad Dog(voice)

Nikita Kukushkin as Pavel

Yuri Kolokolnikov as Aleksei

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Dale

Will Brill as Jason

Oleg Prudius as Oleg

Regina King as Detective Roman

Gregg Bello as Officer Runz

Liev Schreiber as Lipa

Vincent D'Onofrio as Shmully

Eddie De Harp as Eddie

Macy Rodman as Macy

Nu Ka Ki

Renee Asofsky as Renee

Bad Bunny as Colorado

Henry Wong as Chinatown Bartender

Lee Harris as 1010WINS(voice)

Judy de Angelis as 1010WINS(voice)

Matt Gauland as Mister Creamie

Dave Weisz as Hungry Mets Fan

Stanley B. Herman as Brooklyn Dodgers Fan

Carol Kane as Bubbe

Arishel Ramirez as Stickball Kid

Janelle McDermoth as Airline Agent

Tenoch Huerta as Tulum Bartender

Tonic as Bud the Cat

Caught Stealing was released on August 29, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

