Where to watch Caught Stealing? Streaming details explored

Caught Stealing is an adaptation of the 1992 novel by Charlie Huston, offering a high-octane, neo-noir thriller set in the underbelly of Manhattan. It was released in the United States on August 29, 2025, after its world premiere on August 7, 2025, in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. The film is available for rent or purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.
Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the cast is led by Austin Butler as Hank Thompson, with Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, and Matt Smith in key supporting roles. The story revolves around Hank Thompson, a former baseball player turned bartender in New York City. His simple life spirals into chaos when he agrees to look after a friend's cat.
Unknown to him, Hank finds a hidden key attached to the cat’s carrier, which instantly places him in the crosshairs of a vicious mobster and forces him to engage in an unexpected violent struggle for survival. This key essentially opens a storage locker owned by Russ, who has stored millions of dollars in cash within it. Thus, Hank is thrust into a relentless spiral of betrayal, bloodshed, and desperate survival on New York’s streets.
How to stream Caught Stealing: platforms, rentals, and purchase options
Viewers can rent or purchase the film on the following platforms:
- Apple TV
- Amazon Prime Video
- Fandango At Home
- YouTube Movies
The mentioned platforms are offering the film at a rental price for $19.99 and on a one time purchase at $24.99. The film is also scheduled for a physical release on November 11, 2025, across DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD formats.
Who is in the cast of Caught Stealing?
Listed below are all the cast and characters in Caught Stealing:
- Austin Butler as Hank Thompson
- Griffin Dunne as Paul
- Dominique Silver as Lisa
- Shaun O'Hagan as SPO
- Action Bronson as Amtrak
- Jake Bentley Young as College Kid
- Zoë Kravitz as Yvonne
- Kitty Lawrence as Miss Kitty
- Matt Smith as Russ
- George Abud as Duane
- Mike Francesa as Mike and the Mad Dog(voice)
- Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo as Mike and the Mad Dog(voice)
- Nikita Kukushkin as Pavel
- Yuri Kolokolnikov as Aleksei
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Dale
- Will Brill as Jason
- Oleg Prudius as Oleg
- Regina King as Detective Roman
- Gregg Bello as Officer Runz
- Liev Schreiber as Lipa
- Vincent D'Onofrio as Shmully
- Eddie De Harp as Eddie
- Macy Rodman as Macy
- Nu Ka Ki
- Renee Asofsky as Renee
- Bad Bunny as Colorado
- Henry Wong as Chinatown Bartender
- Lee Harris as 1010WINS(voice)
- Judy de Angelis as 1010WINS(voice)
- Matt Gauland as Mister Creamie
- Dave Weisz as Hungry Mets Fan
- Stanley B. Herman as Brooklyn Dodgers Fan
- Carol Kane as Bubbe
- Arishel Ramirez as Stickball Kid
- Janelle McDermoth as Airline Agent
- Tenoch Huerta as Tulum Bartender
- Tonic as Bud the Cat
Caught Stealing was released on August 29, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.