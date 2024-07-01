Where to watch Civil War 2024 movie online? All streaming options explored

Civil War is a dystopian war drama by director Alex Garland, narrating a grim story of a not-so-distant future where the United States is no longer united. The film won over critics and was also a commercial success. Those who missed this thriller on the big screen can rent it on Amazon Prime Video. The film is anticipated to be available on HBO Max in early August.

The film was produced under A24, the company famous for making low to medium-budget films. However, Civil War is the company's most expensive film to date. It tells the story of a group of journalists traveling through war-torn America to interview the President.

The film starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Nick Offerman, was released theatrically on April 12, 2024.

Civil War movie all streaming options explored

Jesse Plemons in Civil War (Image via Youtube/A24)

After running in theatres for about six weeks, the film got its digital release on May 24, 2024. It was made available to rent and purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

The film has been removed from Apple TV, where it was available for pre-order at $24.99. Viewers can still rent the movie for $19.99 or purchase it for $24.99 on Amazon Prime Video. It must be noted that viewers are given 30 days to start watching a rental and 48 hours to finish the film once it’s begun.

A24 signed a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery in late 2023, so the film is expected to be released on the company's flagship streaming platform Max. Though is not added to the platform's list of July releases, the film is anticipated to get a release in August.

What is Civil War about?

Civil War is set in a near-future America, where political, social, and economic tensions have reached a boiling point, leading to the outbreak of a second civil war.

The once united 50 States have now been divided and no one knows what being an American means anymore. In such an environment, Kirsten Dunst's Lee Smith, a journalist celebrated for her wartime reporting, embarks on a journey across America to interview the President.

She is joined by her confidante photographer Joel, played by Wagner Moura, Sammy, a veteran journalist, played by Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Jessie Cullen, an aspiring young photographer, played by Cailey Spaeny. All of these diverse individuals, in their own ways, are grappling with the consequences of a nation torn apart.

In their journey through the desolate and savaged nation, they see the consequences of war, the desperation for survival, the fragility of peace, and the quest for unity in a fragmented world.

Garland's direction is both intimate and expansive, blending a character-driven drama with striking visual storytelling. The film's cinematography, handled by Rob Hardy, captures the robbed beauty of a desolate landscape, enhancing the narrative's emotional depth.

Final Thoughts

Civil War was one of the most anticipated films of the first half of 2024. And the film to most extent lived up to its hype. Now with multiple streaming options available, those who missed the experience on the silver screen can watch the powerful dystopian thriller in the comfort of their living room.

The film is currently available to rent and purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

